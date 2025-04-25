$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred in Ecuador: tremors were felt in Colombia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 was recorded in Ecuador on April 25. The epicenter was near the city of Esmeraldas, and tremors were felt in 10 provinces and neighboring Colombia. Services are assessing the damage.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred in Ecuador: tremors were felt in Colombia

On Friday, April 25, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale occurred in Ecuador: it was felt by residents of neighboring Colombia as well. This was reported in the social network "X" by the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador, reports UNN.

Details

Residents of several cities in Ecuador felt strong tremors at 06:44 local time. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km from the surface.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 8.4 km from the city of Esmeraldas, the center of the province of Esmeraldas in northwestern Ecuador. The earthquake was also recorded in neighboring Colombia with Ecuador.

The National Risk Management Service of Ecuador is assessing the damage caused by the strong earthquake. According to the risk management service, the earthquake was felt in 10 provinces and 56 cantons at the national level.

Let us remind you

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. Cracks appeared on some buildings. Panic arose among the population.

Later, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey reached over 236 people. Most of the injuries were not caused directly by the earthquake, but by falls and panic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Colombia
Turkey
Ecuador
