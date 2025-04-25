An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred in Ecuador: tremors were felt in Colombia

On Friday, April 25, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale occurred in Ecuador: it was felt by residents of neighboring Colombia as well. This was reported in the social network "X" by the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador, reports UNN.

Details

Residents of several cities in Ecuador felt strong tremors at 06:44 local time. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km from the surface.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 8.4 km from the city of Esmeraldas, the center of the province of Esmeraldas in northwestern Ecuador. The earthquake was also recorded in neighboring Colombia with Ecuador.

The National Risk Management Service of Ecuador is assessing the damage caused by the strong earthquake. According to the risk management service, the earthquake was felt in 10 provinces and 56 cantons at the national level.

Let us remind you

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. Cracks appeared on some buildings. Panic arose among the population.

Later, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey reached over 236 people. Most of the injuries were not caused directly by the earthquake, but by falls and panic.