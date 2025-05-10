In Kamchatka, the Karymsky volcano spewed ash to 3.5 km: air traffic suspended

In Russia, on Kamchatka, an ash emission occurred from the Karymsky volcano to a height of up to 3.5 km above sea level. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels and "Media", reports UNN.

Details

The ash plume spread in the southeast direction from the volcano — to the waters of the Pacific Ocean. Karymsky was given an "orange" aviation hazard code.

Due to the eruption of the volcano, local airports were temporarily closed and air traffic in the region was suspended.

Additionally

Karymsky volcano, or Karymska Sopka, is an active volcano located within the Eastern Range of Kamchatka. Since 1852, more than 20 eruptions of the volcano have been recorded. The last ash emission occurred on January 15, 2022.

Let us remind you

In April, a column of ash rose 4 km over the Philippines as a result of the eruption of the Kanlaon volcano. Mount Kanlaon, which stretches across the provinces of Western and Eastern Negros, is one of more than twenty active peaks in this part of Asia. Its seismic activity has been observed since December last year, when a previous explosion was recorded.