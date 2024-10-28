La Niña could cause severe drought in the US plains during the winter months

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
La Niña could cause severe drought in the US plains during the winter months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16190 views

NOAA predicts the development of La Niña conditions this winter, which could lead to severe drought in the US plains. Already 52% of wheat growing areas in the US are suffering from drought.

La Niña could cause severe drought in the US plains during the winter months

The conditions of the La Niña climate cycle can affect the main wheat growing areas.

Written by UNN with reference to NOOA and Scripps News .

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is predicting the development of La Niña conditions this winter.

"This winter's emerging La Niña is expected to influence future winter models, especially our precipitation forecasts," said John Gottschalk, head of the Operational Forecasting Branch at the Climate Prediction Center.

In the United States, La Niña usually brings warm and dry winters to much of the south and east. But in the northwestern United States, winters are typically colder and wetter.

In particular, the forecast suggests that the drought may worsen in the southwest and some areas of the US plains.

Kyiv has experienced the warmest September in 143 years of observations01.10.24, 15:57 • 17453 views

"Unfortunately, after a brief period in the spring of 2024 with minimal drought conditions across the country, more than a quarter of the continental United States is now in at least moderate drought," said Brad Pugh, drought operations manager at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

La Niña is a climatic phenomenon associated with a decrease in water temperature in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The La Niña phenomenon is characterized by an abnormal decrease in water surface temperature in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. This process is the opposite of El Nino, which is associated, on the contrary, with warming in the same zone.

Impact on the weather in the United States

In 2023-24, the United States had its warmest winter on record. Eight states in the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast had the warmest winters on record.

Drought leaves Amazon basin rivers at all-time low19.09.24, 01:03 • 16085 views

The average temperature was 5.4 degrees above average.

Wheat production in the US

The US is the fifth largest wheat producer in the world.

The country's farmers are sowing winter wheat and expect to harvest it early next summer.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, about 52% of wheat-growing areas were affected by drought last week. Two weeks ago, it was still 44%. The drought in the American plains is also expected to affect wheat production in the United States.

World wheat production

Meanwhile, the International Grains Council (IGC) estimated the world wheat production for 2024-2025 at 798 million tons, which is almost unchanged from the previous estimate. The estimate of global wheat consumption was revised upward. At the same time, the supply deficit was increased to 6 million tons. Consumption is likely to be around 804 million tons, up slightly from 803 million tons.

The arrival of La Niña is postponed until November, El Niña may persist until March 202523.10.24, 18:18 • 106779 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pacific Ocean
United States
