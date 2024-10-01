Kyiv has experienced the warmest September in 143 years of observations

September this year was the warmest in Kyiv since 1881, with an average temperature of 20.6°C and precipitation of only 36% of the norm, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to observations by the Observatory's weather station, the average monthly air temperature in September in Kyiv was +20.6°C, which is 5.7°C higher than the climate norm.

"This year's September has become the warmest in the capital since 1881, moving last year's to second place. During the month, 11 temperature records were recorded in the capital," the agency said.

As noted, the coldest day in the capital was September 19, when the minimum temperature dropped to +10.4°C in the morning, and the warmest was September 1, when the maximum temperature reached +33.0°C in the afternoon.

Precipitation at 37 Nauky Avenue, as indicated, was 21 mm, or 36% of the climate norm.

