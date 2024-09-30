ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Weather in Kyiv set 11 records in September

Weather in Kyiv set 11 records in September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15838 views

On September 27-28, three temperature records were set in Kyiv. The minimum temperature did not drop below 17.3°C and 17.5°C, respectively, and the average daily temperature on September 28 was 23.1°C, which is 9.9°C above normal.

Three temperature records were set in Kyiv on September 27-28, and in total, the weather set 11 temperature records in the capital in the first month of autumn, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

According to observations by the Observatory's weather station, three temperature records were set in Kyiv on September 27 and 28.

The minimum air temperature on September 27 in the capital was the highest for that day, as it did not fall below 17.3°C. The previous record high in 2015 was exceeded by 1.9°C.

The minimum air temperature on September 28 in Kyiv was also the highest for that day, dropping to only 17.5°C. The previous record value of 1927 was exceeded by 1.0°C. The average daily air temperature was the highest for this date and amounted to 23.1°C, which exceeded the previous record high of 1927 by 2.0°C and the climatic norm by 9.9°C.

"A total of 11 temperature records were set during the month," the report said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

