Weather in Kyiv set 11 records in September

Three temperature records were set in Kyiv on September 27-28, and in total, the weather set 11 temperature records in the capital in the first month of autumn, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

According to observations by the Observatory's weather station, three temperature records were set in Kyiv on September 27 and 28.

The minimum air temperature on September 27 in the capital was the highest for that day, as it did not fall below 17.3°C. The previous record high in 2015 was exceeded by 1.9°C.

The minimum air temperature on September 28 in Kyiv was also the highest for that day, dropping to only 17.5°C. The previous record value of 1927 was exceeded by 1.0°C. The average daily air temperature was the highest for this date and amounted to 23.1°C, which exceeded the previous record high of 1927 by 2.0°C and the climatic norm by 9.9°C.

"A total of 11 temperature records were set during the month," the report said.

