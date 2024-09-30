Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 68466 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103653 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137983 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143212 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100313 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109979 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112079 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48956 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55626 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172853 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189150 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141953 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146659 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138072 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154950 views
Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center

Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17121 views

A dust storm from the Caspian lowland has reached eastern and central Ukraine. The deterioration in air quality will last until Friday, with less dust reaching Kyiv region on October 1-2.

The dust storm from the Caspian lowland is moving to a number of eastern and central regions of Ukraine. The situation will last until Friday, the dust will reach Kyiv region on October 1-2 in smaller quantities, but for Kyiv region and two other regions the air quality may deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with smoke, the Ukrhydrometcenter reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As of this morning (September 30), there is a dust storm and high air pollution in the Caspian lowland. Since the wind is now carrying air from that region, that is, from the southeast, the dust raised in the Caspian Sea in the form of its smallest particles is being transported to Ukraine in the upper layers of the atmosphere," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a statement on social media.

"This fine dust settles in Ukraine in Poltava, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. A small amount also falls on the territory of Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions," the report says.

As noted, the situation is exacerbated by the local dryness of the earth's surface, adding to pollination local dust and soil particles that are blown up by the wind.

"The situation will remain tentatively until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. The dust will come to us in waves, meaning that improvements will alternate with deterioration in visibility and air quality," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

"The dust will get to the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2, but its amount will be less. However, for Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, air quality may deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with smoke that will spread from outside Ukraine from the northeast on October 1," the statement said.

Atmospheric vortex brought dust and smog from Russia, it is better to close the windows due to the deterioration of air quality - meteorologists30.09.24, 10:55 • 13828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

