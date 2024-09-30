Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center

The dust storm from the Caspian lowland is moving to a number of eastern and central regions of Ukraine. The situation will last until Friday, the dust will reach Kyiv region on October 1-2 in smaller quantities, but for Kyiv region and two other regions the air quality may deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with smoke, the Ukrhydrometcenter reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As of this morning (September 30), there is a dust storm and high air pollution in the Caspian lowland. Since the wind is now carrying air from that region, that is, from the southeast, the dust raised in the Caspian Sea in the form of its smallest particles is being transported to Ukraine in the upper layers of the atmosphere," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a statement on social media.

"This fine dust settles in Ukraine in Poltava, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. A small amount also falls on the territory of Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions," the report says.

As noted, the situation is exacerbated by the local dryness of the earth's surface, adding to pollination local dust and soil particles that are blown up by the wind.

"The situation will remain tentatively until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. The dust will come to us in waves, meaning that improvements will alternate with deterioration in visibility and air quality," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

"The dust will get to the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2, but its amount will be less. However, for Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, air quality may deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with smoke that will spread from outside Ukraine from the northeast on October 1," the statement said.

