Atmospheric vortex brought dust and smog from Russia, it is better to close the windows due to the deterioration of air quality - meteorologists

An atmospheric vortex has brought dust and smog from Russia to the eastern and northeastern regions of Ukraine, with the highest concentration of particles in the air recorded in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions, the Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.

"There is a serious deterioration in air quality in the eastern and northeastern regions of Ukraine due to the atmospheric vortex of dust and smog from the territory of Muscovy. If the dust came from the Caspian Sea, the smog is directly theirs. There are large-scale forest fires there now," meteorologists pointed out .

It is noted that all this mixture of dust and smog was attracted by the southeast wind.

"The highest concentration of particles in the air is currently recorded in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions. It is better to limit your stay outside and close the windows," meteorologists noted .

