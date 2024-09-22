Ministry of Environment: one of the causes of air pollution in the capital is the burning of peatlands

The Ministry of Environment cites peatland burning and ecosystem fires as the main reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv, and according to IQair, Kyiv ranks 5th among the cities in the world with the worst air quality, UNN reports.

"As previously reported, the cause is the burning of peatlands, fires in ecosystems, autumn temperature fluctuations, and low winds. There is an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust)," the Ministry of Environment notes.

Air quality in Kyiv is deteriorating again. According to IQair, the capital now ranks 5th in the world ranking of cities with the worst air quality.

As of 11:30 a.m., the air pollution index in Kyiv reached 127 points, which is 9.3 times higher than the norm.

At the same time, according to the KCSA, the right bank of the city has a predominantly average level of pollution, while the left bank has high and very high levels of pollution.

Recall

This morning, on September 22, according to the Swiss company IQair, Kyiv was ranked 9th among the cities with the worst air. The pollution index in the capital amounted to 89 points, which is 6 times higher than the norm.