The arrival of La Niña is postponed until November, El Niña may persist until March 2025

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

April 3, 06:59 PM • 13303 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

April 3, 07:15 PM • 10907 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

April 3, 07:24 PM • 9236 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

02:06 AM • 8652 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

03:29 AM • 11817 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 6416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 07:36 PM • 26856 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM • 91111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 126003 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:51 PM
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 179845 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23744 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26300 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40104 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48513 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137005 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The arrival of La Niña is postponed until November, El Niña may persist until March 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106779 views

The expected transition to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is postponed until November-December with a 60% probability. El Niña may persist until March 2025, which will affect global weather conditions.

The arrival of La Niña is postponed until November, El Niña may persist until March 2025

The climatic phenomenon was expected to develop in the Pacific Ocean several months ago, but now forecasters predict the probability of La Niña not earlier than November. This winter, the phenomenon is likely to be of moderate strength.

Written by UNN with references to New Scientist and Euronews.

The expected transition to cooler La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean is postponed. Forecasters confirm that the climate model's influence on the global average temperature is still limited.

I don't know why the process has slowed down. If someone knew, we could have predicted it 

- says Michelle L'Heureux of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

According to NOAA, La Niña is expected in November-December with a 60% probability.

Forecasts based on the IRI (International Research Institute) model indicate that the neutral situation will remain during this period. At the same time, it is noted that the El Niña phenomenon may persist until March next year.

HelpHelp

El Niño and La Niña are part of a climate phenomenon known as the North-South Oscillation (ENSO). This is a large-scale ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that results from anomalous fluctuations in surface water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in Chile23.09.24, 09:38 • 15640 views

La Niña brings cool and humid weather. Therefore, its arrival is positively anticipated in various regions, such as South Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia.

El Niño is a phenomenon of a sharp increase in the temperature of the surface water layer in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which means extreme heat. In Spanish, El Niño means “Little Boy”.

South American fishermen first noticed periods of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean in the 1600s. The full name they used was El Niño de Navidad, as El Niño usually peaks around December.

In the face of a serious energy crisis, Cuba prepares to survive the arrival of a hurricane20.10.24, 12:50 • 20822 views

Both La Niña and El Niño can affect global weather conditions, including the weather in Europe, although their impact can vary greatly depending on how far away from the Pacific Ocean a region is located.

AddendumAddendum

As for La Niña, according to the new forecast, the impact of the phenomenon on the 2024/25 harvest is expected to be limited.

For example, no serious losses are expected in Brazil. On the contrary, it is expected that rains will become more regular starting in December, which will benefit soil moisture.

Brazilian President did not go to BRICS because he fell at home, hit his head and was hospitalized21.10.24, 09:36 • 12060 views

For Brazil, the classic consequences of La Niña are:

Increased precipitation in the north and northeast;

Dry weather in the center and south, with more irregular rains;

A trend towards drier weather in the south;

More favorable conditions for the penetration of cold air masses into Brazil, causing large temperature fluctuations.

Extreme temperature records in 2024 may exceed the level of the previous year: why the El Niño phenomenon01.01.24, 19:09 • 148754 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Chile
Brazil
Australia
Pacific Ocean
South Africa
Europe
