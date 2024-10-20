In the face of a serious energy crisis, Cuba prepares to survive the arrival of a hurricane
Cuba has been without electricity for three days due to a power outage. Hurricane Oscar is approaching the island, which could exacerbate food and medicine shortages and complicate the situation.
Power outages in Cuba continue, despite several attempts to establish a stable supply. Meanwhile, Hurricane Oscar may hit the island.
The population of the island of Cuba has been in a state of general power outage for three days. On Saturday, the authorities reported initial progress in restoring supplies, but it was short-lived. And now a hurricane is rolling toward the island.
According to forecasts, Hurricane Oscar may hit Cuba on Sunday.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a message posted on Saturday night on the social network X, noted that the Cuban authorities “are already making every effort to protect the population and economic resources, given the inevitability of Hurricane Oscar.
However, the weather phenomenon may exacerbate the shortage of food and medicine on the island.
On the energy front, Minister of Energy Vicente de la O Levy said on Saturday that the country's power grid has 500 megawatts. The official emphasized that “several substations in the west of the country now have electricity.” But at 6.15 a.m., the power went out again across the country.
On Saturday night, most areas of Havana were dark, except for hotels and hospitals equipped with emergency generators and the few private homes that have similar equipment.
“The situation is very difficult, but I'm trying to stay calm because there is already a lot of stress in this country,” 28-year-old dancer Yaima Valladares told AFP.
