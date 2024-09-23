An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in Chile

On Sunday, September 22, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in the Chilean city of Coquimbo, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 38 km (23.61 miles), the EMSC reported.

No casualties or damage were reported.

On September 22, it was reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6 was recorded in Argentina at a depth of 129 km.