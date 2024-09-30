Taiwan announces full combat readiness due to China's ballistic missile launch

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense declared a state of combat readiness on Sunday, September 29, after detecting “several waves” of missile launches in the depths of China, days after Beijing announced a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Taiwanese defense ministry detected “numerous waves of shelling” starting at 6:50 a.m. local time on Saturday, September 28, from Chinese missile forces and the army in the provinces and regions of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang. They are located at least 2,000 kilometers from the island.

The Taiwanese armed forces are constantly monitoring relevant developments, and the air defense forces have maintained a high level of vigilance and increased their combat readiness, - the agency said in a statement.

On Wednesday, China said it successfully launched a rare intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Pacific Ocean.

The next day, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry raised the alarm over a new surge in Chinese military activity around the island and live-fire exercises, accusing Beijing of using a policy of instability. The Chinese military responded by saying that its activities around the island were “legitimate” and that the exercises would continue.

The Chinese Defense Ministry did not respond to calls for comment outside of business hours.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China considers its territory, closely follows Chinese military exercises, given Beijing's regular activity around the island, but only occasionally publishes details of what is happening inside China.

Recall

On September 18, Taiwan's defense ministry announced that a Chinese Navy carrier strike group led by the Liaoning had passed near the island. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.