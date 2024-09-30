Taiwan announces full combat readiness due to China's ballistic missile launch

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140705 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112131 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174956 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

February 28, 06:21 PM • 44700 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 114364 views
February 28, 07:04 PM • 64212 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 70650 views
February 28, 07:40 PM • 37643 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172297 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184671 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174956 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 202248 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191106 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143242 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 143109 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 147730 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139086 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 155896 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101458 views

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry has detected “several waves” of missile launches deep in China and declared full combat readiness. This happened a few days after Beijing announced a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense declared a state of combat readiness on Sunday, September 29, after detecting “several waves” of missile launches in the depths of China, days after Beijing announced a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Taiwanese defense ministry detected “numerous waves of shelling” starting at 6:50 a.m. local time on Saturday, September 28, from Chinese missile forces and the army in the provinces and regions of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang. They are located at least 2,000 kilometers from the island.

The Taiwanese armed forces are constantly monitoring relevant developments, and the air defense forces have maintained a high level of vigilance and increased their combat readiness,

- the agency said in a statement.

On Wednesday, China said it successfully launched a rare intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Pacific Ocean.

The next day, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry raised the alarm over a new surge in Chinese military activity around the island and live-fire exercises, accusing Beijing of using a policy of instability. The Chinese military responded by saying that its activities around the island were “legitimate” and that the exercises would continue.

The Chinese Defense Ministry did not respond to calls for comment outside of business hours.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China considers its territory, closely follows Chinese military exercises, given Beijing's regular activity around the island, but only occasionally publishes details of what is happening inside China.

Recall

On September 18, Taiwan's defense ministry announced that a Chinese Navy carrier strike group led by the Liaoning had passed near the island. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

