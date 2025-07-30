A powerful volcanic eruption occurred on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 696 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 10593 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 23849 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 38288 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 32792 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 43271 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 79701 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 44459 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 64400 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63896 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 690 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

A powerful volcanic eruption occurred on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

After earthquakes, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began erupting on Kamchatka. Scientists are recording the descent of incandescent lava down the western slope.

A powerful volcanic eruption occurred on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

In Kamchatka, after the earthquakes, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The descent of incandescent lava along the western slope is observed. Powerful glow over the volcano, explosions

— stated in the publication of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest active volcano in Eurasia, began erupting after the strongest earthquake in 70 years, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

Scientists record the descent of incandescent lava along the western slope. The volcano is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi, Ust-Kamchatsky district, which has a population of about 4.5 thousand people.

Reminder

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. It is noted that the earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean. Due to this, a tsunami wave up to 32 cm high is possible.

Despite the fact that the height of the waves that can reach the coast is low, rescuers recommend that local residents and guests of the region leave the sea coast and move away from the shore

— stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region with reference to the regional tsunami warning center.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Reuters
Pacific Ocean