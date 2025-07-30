A powerful volcanic eruption occurred on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
After earthquakes, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began erupting on Kamchatka. Scientists are recording the descent of incandescent lava down the western slope.
The descent of incandescent lava along the western slope is observed. Powerful glow over the volcano, explosions
Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest active volcano in Eurasia, began erupting after the strongest earthquake in 70 years, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.
Scientists record the descent of incandescent lava along the western slope. The volcano is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi, Ust-Kamchatsky district, which has a population of about 4.5 thousand people.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. It is noted that the earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean. Due to this, a tsunami wave up to 32 cm high is possible.
Despite the fact that the height of the waves that can reach the coast is low, rescuers recommend that local residents and guests of the region leave the sea coast and move away from the shore