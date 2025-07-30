A powerful volcanic eruption occurred on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

In Kamchatka, after the earthquakes, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The descent of incandescent lava along the western slope is observed. Powerful glow over the volcano, explosions — stated in the publication of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest active volcano in Eurasia, began erupting after the strongest earthquake in 70 years, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

Scientists record the descent of incandescent lava along the western slope. The volcano is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi, Ust-Kamchatsky district, which has a population of about 4.5 thousand people.

Reminder

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. It is noted that the earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean. Due to this, a tsunami wave up to 32 cm high is possible.