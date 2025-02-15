Pike fishing is banned in Ukraine from February 15: details, fines and rules

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pike fishing is banned in Ukraine from February 15: details, fines and rules

Pike fishing is banned in Ukraine from February 15: details, fines and rules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101840 views

From February 15 to March 31, 2025, Ukraine will ban pike fishing in the waters of Kyiv and other regions. Each illegally caught fish will be fined UAH 3,468.

The ban on pike fishing in Ukraine will last from February 15 to March 31, 2025, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Fisheries Patrol.

The restriction will apply to water bodies in Kyiv and a number of regions.

The goal is to preserve the population of this predatory fish during its migration and reproduction, as well as to increase fish stocks in the region.

Why was pike fishing banned?

The ban is established in accordance with the Rules of Recreational Fishing. Pike, as one of the most important species in the fishery, needs to be protected during the spawning season.

It is at this time that they are particularly vulnerable, as they migrate to lay eggs. Compliance with the ban helps preserve its numbers and ensures sustainable development of the fishery.

Who will monitor compliance with the ban?

By order of the Office of the State Agency for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, control measures will be tightened during the ban.

Senior inspectors of fish protection districts and chief state inspectors of the Fish Protection Patrol will be checking water bodies to prevent violations.

Special attention will be paid to commercial fishing and recreational fishing. If a pike is accidentally caught in a net, it will need to be released back into the water alive. The inspectors will also control the legality of fish sales at markets and in places of spontaneous trade.

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty03.01.25, 14:32 • 29584 views

What are the penalties for illegal fishing?

According to Article 85 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, pike fishing during the ban period is a violation of environmental legislation.

Each illegally caught fish is subject to a fine of UAH 3,468.

In addition, according to Article 66 of the Constitution of Ukraine, citizens are obliged to compensate for damage caused to the environment.

Enterprises, institutions, organizations and citizens that cause environmental damage must compensate for it in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Wildlife". The amount of compensation for illegal catching or destruction of aquatic bioresources is set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Which water bodies are under control?

The Kyiv Fish Protection Patrol reminds that inspectors regularly conduct raids on the water bodies of Kyiv and the region, as well as in the coastal zone of the Kyiv and Kaniv reservoirs. They check the legality of fish sales at markets, monitor compliance with commercial fishing regulations, and inform citizens about fishing rules.

Mute swans return to water bodies in Khmelnytsky region26.01.25, 22:51 • 33695 views

Before fishing, it is worth repeating the Rules of Recreational Fishing and familiarizing yourself with the current regulations:

- No. 349 (10/24/2024) - on the boundaries of wintering pits in the 2024-2025 season;

- No. 381 (11/20/2024) - on the prohibition of crayfish fishing during molting and eggs gestation;

- No. 18 (22.01.2025) - on strengthening control during pike spawning.

Follow the rules so that your vacation is not spoiled. If you notice any violations, call the hotline: (099) 341 73 18.

17.06.23, 04:16 • 1159716 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyKyivKyiv region
mexicoMexico
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

