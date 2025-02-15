Pike fishing is banned in Ukraine from February 15: details, fines and rules

The ban on pike fishing in Ukraine will last from February 15 to March 31, 2025, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Fisheries Patrol.

The restriction will apply to water bodies in Kyiv and a number of regions.

The goal is to preserve the population of this predatory fish during its migration and reproduction, as well as to increase fish stocks in the region.

Why was pike fishing banned?

The ban is established in accordance with the Rules of Recreational Fishing. Pike, as one of the most important species in the fishery, needs to be protected during the spawning season.

It is at this time that they are particularly vulnerable, as they migrate to lay eggs. Compliance with the ban helps preserve its numbers and ensures sustainable development of the fishery.

Who will monitor compliance with the ban?

By order of the Office of the State Agency for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, control measures will be tightened during the ban.

Senior inspectors of fish protection districts and chief state inspectors of the Fish Protection Patrol will be checking water bodies to prevent violations.

Special attention will be paid to commercial fishing and recreational fishing. If a pike is accidentally caught in a net, it will need to be released back into the water alive. The inspectors will also control the legality of fish sales at markets and in places of spontaneous trade.

What are the penalties for illegal fishing?

According to Article 85 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, pike fishing during the ban period is a violation of environmental legislation.

Each illegally caught fish is subject to a fine of UAH 3,468.

In addition, according to Article 66 of the Constitution of Ukraine, citizens are obliged to compensate for damage caused to the environment.

Enterprises, institutions, organizations and citizens that cause environmental damage must compensate for it in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Wildlife". The amount of compensation for illegal catching or destruction of aquatic bioresources is set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Which water bodies are under control?

The Kyiv Fish Protection Patrol reminds that inspectors regularly conduct raids on the water bodies of Kyiv and the region, as well as in the coastal zone of the Kyiv and Kaniv reservoirs. They check the legality of fish sales at markets, monitor compliance with commercial fishing regulations, and inform citizens about fishing rules.

Before fishing, it is worth repeating the Rules of Recreational Fishing and familiarizing yourself with the current regulations:

- No. 349 (10/24/2024) - on the boundaries of wintering pits in the 2024-2025 season;

- No. 381 (11/20/2024) - on the prohibition of crayfish fishing during molting and eggs gestation;

- No. 18 (22.01.2025) - on strengthening control during pike spawning.

Follow the rules so that your vacation is not spoiled. If you notice any violations, call the hotline: (099) 341 73 18.