“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 92175 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100830 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108781 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132314 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135889 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Actual people
Actual places
Mute swans return to water bodies in Khmelnytsky region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33697 views

Two ringed mute swans, UT05 and UT19, were spotted at the KhNPP reservoir. The birds have regularly returned to this area for wintering in recent years.

Reservoirs in Khmelnytskyi region have once again become a winter refuge for mute swans. Among them are birds that were ringed in previous years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

Details

Recently, Taras Vykhovanets, a researcher at the Netishyn Museum, reported that a winch with the number UT05 on the neck plate returned to the Khmelnytskyi NPP reservoir, and it was looped in 2012. 

The bird was banded at the Khmelnytskyi NPP cooling pond in 2022. This is the third year in a row that the swan has chosen our area for wintering

- the post says.

It is noted that in January, another guest appeared on the lake - UT19. It was banded near Ostroh three years ago. During this time, the bird was seen in Volyn, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

ImageImageImage

According to Khmelnytsky NPP, swan ringing is a scientific research method that helps scientists obtain important information about migration routes, life expectancy, and the state of bird populations. The lightweight ring is made of materials that do not interfere with the bird's ability to fly, swim or feed. Thus, ringing is not only safe for birds, but also important for their protection and conservation.

17.06.23, 03:16 • 1159716 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
