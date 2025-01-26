Mute swans return to water bodies in Khmelnytsky region

Reservoirs in Khmelnytskyi region have once again become a winter refuge for mute swans. Among them are birds that were ringed in previous years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

Details

Recently, Taras Vykhovanets, a researcher at the Netishyn Museum, reported that a winch with the number UT05 on the neck plate returned to the Khmelnytskyi NPP reservoir, and it was looped in 2012.

The bird was banded at the Khmelnytskyi NPP cooling pond in 2022. This is the third year in a row that the swan has chosen our area for wintering - the post says.

It is noted that in January, another guest appeared on the lake - UT19. It was banded near Ostroh three years ago. During this time, the bird was seen in Volyn, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

According to Khmelnytsky NPP, swan ringing is a scientific research method that helps scientists obtain important information about migration routes, life expectancy, and the state of bird populations. The lightweight ring is made of materials that do not interfere with the bird's ability to fly, swim or feed. Thus, ringing is not only safe for birds, but also important for their protection and conservation.