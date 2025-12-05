Deep-sea mining destroys over a third of animals on the seabed – scientists

Photo: Museum of Natural History/University of Gothenburg

Trial deep-sea mining tests lead to a significant reduction in biodiversity: the number of animals found in the tracks of mining equipment decreased by 37% compared to untouched areas. This is reported by the results of a study in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, writes UNN.

Details

Scientists who conducted the largest study of its kind confirm that mining machines cause significant damage to life on the seabed.

Photo: Natural History Museum/University of Gothenburg

Researchers compared biodiversity in the Pacific Ocean before and after test mining, when machines drove 80 km along the bottom. In the vehicle's tracks, the number of detected animals (worms, sea spiders, mollusks) decreased by 37%, and species diversity by 32%.

The machine removes approximately five centimeters of the top sediment. That's where most animals live. So, obviously, if you remove the sediment, you also remove the animals that are in it — explained the lead author of the study, Eva Stuart.

Photo: Natural History Museum/University of Gothenburg

The study highlights the controversial nature of deep-sea mining. Although the world needs critical minerals (nickel, cobalt, copper) for green technologies, a number of experts believe that current mining technologies are too harmful for large-scale commercial development.

Caused millions of hryvnias in damages to the state: three individuals who illegally extracted thousands of cubic meters of sand in Kyiv Oblast were served with suspicion notices

Dr. Patrick Schroeder from Chatham House emphasized that since even the test impact was significant, large-scale mining would be even more destructive.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has not yet approved commercial mining. 37 countries, including the UK and France, support a temporary ban.

Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years ago