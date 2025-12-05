Deep-sea mining destroys over a third of animals on the seabed – scientists

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 10140 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 12417 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 18966 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 32225 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 42184 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37167 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62314 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34385 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57233 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24637 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 25055 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24733 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12368 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 13588 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6498 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6638 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 10135 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24832 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62311 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 47392 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 1260 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12440 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 22100 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 36020 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 36237 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Deep-sea mining destroys over a third of animals on the seabed – scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Trial tests of deep-sea mining lead to a significant decrease in biodiversity. The number of animals in the tracks of mining equipment decreased by 37% compared to untouched areas.

Deep-sea mining destroys over a third of animals on the seabed – scientists
Photo: Museum of Natural History/University of Gothenburg

Trial deep-sea mining tests lead to a significant reduction in biodiversity: the number of animals found in the tracks of mining equipment decreased by 37% compared to untouched areas. This is reported by the results of a study in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, writes UNN.

Details

Scientists who conducted the largest study of its kind confirm that mining machines cause significant damage to life on the seabed.

Photo: Natural History Museum/University of Gothenburg
Photo: Natural History Museum/University of Gothenburg

Researchers compared biodiversity in the Pacific Ocean before and after test mining, when machines drove 80 km along the bottom. In the vehicle's tracks, the number of detected animals (worms, sea spiders, mollusks) decreased by 37%, and species diversity by 32%.

The machine removes approximately five centimeters of the top sediment. That's where most animals live. So, obviously, if you remove the sediment, you also remove the animals that are in it 

— explained the lead author of the study, Eva Stuart.
Photo: Natural History Museum/University of Gothenburg
Photo: Natural History Museum/University of Gothenburg

The study highlights the controversial nature of deep-sea mining. Although the world needs critical minerals (nickel, cobalt, copper) for green technologies, a number of experts believe that current mining technologies are too harmful for large-scale commercial development.

Caused millions of hryvnias in damages to the state: three individuals who illegally extracted thousands of cubic meters of sand in Kyiv Oblast were served with suspicion notices27.11.25, 12:02 • 2832 views

Dr. Patrick Schroeder from Chatham House emphasized that since even the test impact was significant, large-scale mining would be even more destructive.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has not yet approved commercial mining. 37 countries, including the UK and France, support a temporary ban.

Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years ago17.11.25, 21:09 • 11872 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Animals
Technology
Kyiv Oblast
Pacific Ocean
France
Great Britain