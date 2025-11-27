Caused millions of hryvnias in damages to the state: three individuals who illegally extracted thousands of cubic meters of sand in Kyiv Oblast were served with suspicion notices

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have notified three individuals of suspicion who illegally extracted thousands of cubic meters of sand in the Kyiv region and caused millions of hryvnias in damages to the state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, an organized criminal group illegally extracted sand on an industrial scale in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region. The participants of the scheme managed to do the following in a few months:

illegally extract 14.1 thousand m³ of sand;

cause environmental damage of almost UAH 16 million;

sell sand for cash without any accounting.

The organizer of the criminal group, and thus the scheme, is the head of a private company. He involved people with access to land and equipment, ensured the extraction, loading, and transportation of sand.

Some of the drivers, according to preliminary data, might not have known about the illegality of the activity - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established that sand was extracted from January to August from plots covering more than 1.3 hectares. Its estimated market value is over UAH 4 million.

Three individuals have been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 27;

Part 3 of Article 27;

Part 4 of Article 240.

This refers to the illegal extraction of minerals as part of an organized group. The defendants face a long prison sentence.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers liquidated a network of fraudulent call centers that disguised themselves as financial services and robbed citizens. The attackers gained access to the victims' online banking by installing a "protective" application.