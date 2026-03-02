$43.100.11
Putin is more concerned about the price of oil than helping allied Iran - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia did not support Iran during the crisis, despite the strategic partnership agreement. He noted that Putin is more concerned about rising oil prices than his partners in Tehran.

Putin is more concerned about the price of oil than helping allied Iran - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the conspicuous absence of support for Iran from its key ally – Russia – at a time of Tehran's most severe internal and external crisis. Sybiha wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian minister stressed that despite the 20-year strategic partnership agreement and deepening defense cooperation signed last year, Moscow has effectively distanced itself from providing real assistance to its partner.

"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is next01.03.26, 10:49 • 16012 views

According to the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department, such behavior by the Kremlin is natural, as the Russian leadership always puts its own interests, including the benefit from rising oil prices, above any allied obligations.

Lack of BRICS reaction and Putin's formal condolences

Despite Iran becoming a full member of the BRICS group two years ago, Russia has not yet initiated any joint statement from the association in support of Tehran.

Andriy Sybiha emphasized that all of Putin's "support" was limited to a formal expression of condolences after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This indicates that Russia is not rushing to save a regime with which it recently demonstrated "unbreakable unity" and coordinated military efforts in various regions of the world.

Now Moscow is not rushing to save its "ally." Frankly, Putin is probably more concerned about rising oil prices than his "partners" in Tehran.

– Sybiha's message reads.

The Ukrainian minister noted that the history of relations with Moscow once again proves: Russia inevitably betrays those who count on its protection at a critical moment. According to Sybiha, the degradation and fall of the Assad, Maduro, and now Khamenei regimes will have devastating consequences for the Kremlin itself.

Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy28.02.26, 16:20 • 10378 views

The bottom line is that Moscow will always betray those who count on its support. At the most critical moment, Russia will wash its hands of its partners. This has happened many times before.

– said Andriy Sybiha.

Kremlin stated its position on Ukraine negotiations remains unchanged amid the conflict in Iran02.03.26, 12:32 • 850 views

Stepan Haftko

