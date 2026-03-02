Kremlin stated its position on Ukraine negotiations remains unchanged amid the conflict in Iran

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and strikes on Iranian military facilities did not affect Moscow's approach to its vision for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian leadership stated that it allegedly declares openness to dialogue to ensure its own interests through peaceful methods. At the same time, the Kremlin emphasizes the priority of its own security strategy, ignoring possible changes in the global political conjuncture due to the death of a key ally in Tehran.

Moscow's official position on diplomatic settlement

Answering journalists' questions about the advisability of continuing the negotiation process after the attack on Iran, Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin's course remains unchanged. According to him, Russia continues to consider the political and diplomatic path a priority, referring to Putin's previously voiced statements.

Russia maintains its position, repeatedly stated by President Putin, that a political and diplomatic settlement is the preferred way, and Russia maintains its openness to achieve its interests precisely through these peaceful methods. — Peskov noted.

Skepticism about US mediation and reaction to Khamenei's assassination

Despite declarations of openness to dialogue, the Kremlin expresses a restrained attitude towards Washington's role as a possible mediator in future negotiations. Peskov noted that although the efforts of the United States are taken into account, Moscow relies exclusively on its own forces and assessments of the situation.

We continue to highly appreciate the mediation efforts provided by the United States, but we trust primarily ourselves. — added the official.

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin expressed official condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He called the assassination of Ali Khamenei an act committed with cynical disregard for all norms of international law and human morality.

