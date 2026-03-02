Kremlin stated its position on Ukraine negotiations remains unchanged amid the conflict in Iran

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 30106 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 61411 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 58703 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 64402 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 72453 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 73839 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 77442 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79569 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82434 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 76120 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4.1m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 44344 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 43815 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 18283 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 16884 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 20146 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 122157 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 128059 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 109433 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 110453 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 110249 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Vadym Filashkin
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 66139 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 63950 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 59510 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 57902 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 70199 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Film

Kremlin stated its position on Ukraine negotiations remains unchanged amid the conflict in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Putin's spokesman Peskov stated that the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei did not affect Moscow's approach to resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Federation continues to consider the political and diplomatic path a priority.

Kremlin stated its position on Ukraine negotiations remains unchanged amid the conflict in Iran

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and strikes on Iranian military facilities did not affect Moscow's approach to its vision for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian leadership stated that it allegedly declares openness to dialogue to ensure its own interests through peaceful methods. At the same time, the Kremlin emphasizes the priority of its own security strategy, ignoring possible changes in the global political conjuncture due to the death of a key ally in Tehran.

Moscow's official position on diplomatic settlement

Answering journalists' questions about the advisability of continuing the negotiation process after the attack on Iran, Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin's course remains unchanged. According to him, Russia continues to consider the political and diplomatic path a priority, referring to Putin's previously voiced statements.

ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the West02.03.26, 05:04 • 16969 views

Russia maintains its position, repeatedly stated by President Putin, that a political and diplomatic settlement is the preferred way, and Russia maintains its openness to achieve its interests precisely through these peaceful methods.

— Peskov noted.

Skepticism about US mediation and reaction to Khamenei's assassination

Despite declarations of openness to dialogue, the Kremlin expresses a restrained attitude towards Washington's role as a possible mediator in future negotiations. Peskov noted that although the efforts of the United States are taken into account, Moscow relies exclusively on its own forces and assessments of the situation.

We continue to highly appreciate the mediation efforts provided by the United States, but we trust primarily ourselves.

— added the official.

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin expressed official condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He called the assassination of Ali Khamenei an act committed with cynical disregard for all norms of international law and human morality.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN cynically called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Iran and a ceasefire01.03.26, 06:14 • 10642 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ali Khamenei
Tehran
United States
Iran