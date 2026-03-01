Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN cynically called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Iran and a ceasefire
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, condemned the actions of the United States and Israel, demanding an immediate halt to the bombing of Iranian facilities. He emphasized the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
"We demand that the United States and Israel immediately cease their actions,"
He also emphasized that Moscow sees a way out of the situation only through political instruments.
The Russian Permanent Representative particularly emphasized the need to consider Tehran's interests and adhere to international norms, which Russia itself systematically violates.
"We insist on resuming efforts based on mutual respect and a balance of interests,"
Such statements caused a wave of criticism among Western diplomats, who pointed to the blatant hypocrisy of the Kremlin, which calls for peace in Iran while simultaneously continuing the war in Ukraine.
