$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 5510 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 12397 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 29802 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 38566 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 49760 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 43427 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47478 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49600 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55801 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49612 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
72%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia stated its readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the US - BudanovFebruary 28, 06:34 PM • 6928 views
Israel closes natural gas fields amid attack on IranFebruary 28, 07:01 PM • 7582 views
The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression - SybihaFebruary 28, 07:40 PM • 6198 views
There are signs that Khamenei is no more - NetanyahuFebruary 28, 07:53 PM • 5950 views
Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - AxiosFebruary 28, 08:17 PM • 7050 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 45149 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 49246 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 41667 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 45635 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 46635 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 24877 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 24515 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 24236 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 24339 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 38400 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN cynically called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Iran and a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, condemned the actions of the United States and Israel, demanding an immediate halt to the bombing of Iranian facilities. He emphasized the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN cynically called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Iran and a ceasefire

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, issued a statement condemning the actions of the United States and Israel, calling them unacceptable amid a large-scale military operation. The Russian diplomat demanded an immediate halt to the bombing of Iranian facilities, appealing to the need for a diplomatic resolution of disputes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

"We demand that the United States and Israel immediately cease their actions,"

Nebenzya stated during his speech at the Security Council.

He also emphasized that Moscow sees a way out of the situation only through political instruments.

The Russian Permanent Representative particularly emphasized the need to consider Tehran's interests and adhere to international norms, which Russia itself systematically violates.

"We insist on resuming efforts based on mutual respect and a balance of interests,"

Nebenzya stressed, trying to present Russia as a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict.

Such statements caused a wave of criticism among Western diplomats, who pointed to the blatant hypocrisy of the Kremlin, which calls for peace in Iran while simultaneously continuing the war in Ukraine.

Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression01.03.26, 04:00 • 2622 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
Israel
United Nations
Tehran
United States
Ukraine
Iran