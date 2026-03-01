Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, issued a statement condemning the actions of the United States and Israel, calling them unacceptable amid a large-scale military operation. The Russian diplomat demanded an immediate halt to the bombing of Iranian facilities, appealing to the need for a diplomatic resolution of disputes. This is reported by UNN.

"We demand that the United States and Israel immediately cease their actions," Nebenzya stated during his speech at the Security Council.

He also emphasized that Moscow sees a way out of the situation only through political instruments.

The Russian Permanent Representative particularly emphasized the need to consider Tehran's interests and adhere to international norms, which Russia itself systematically violates.

"We insist on resuming efforts based on mutual respect and a balance of interests," Nebenzya stressed, trying to present Russia as a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict.

Such statements caused a wave of criticism among Western diplomats, who pointed to the blatant hypocrisy of the Kremlin, which calls for peace in Iran while simultaneously continuing the war in Ukraine.

