Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. He noted that the Iranian regime itself chose to be an accomplice to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

As Zelenskyy noted, during the full-scale war, the Russians used more than 57,000 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine. They were used against civilian and military Ukrainians, against Ukrainian cities, and against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

It is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to get rid of the terrorist regime, to get rid of it and guarantee security to all peoples who have suffered from terror originating from Iran. - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Ukraine has repeatedly expressed its position on the situation in the Middle East, particularly around Iran.

It is important to save as many lives as possible. It is important to prevent the expansion of the war. It is important that the United States is determined. And whenever America is determined, global criminals weaken. - the statement says.

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

Later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed the first footage of "Roaring Lion" - the name given to the strikes on Iran.

As a result of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed.