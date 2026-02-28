Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:56 PM • 3666 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 9282 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
08:36 AM • 15303 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 22438 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 28865 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 42080 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 41735 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 47700 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 45414 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43317 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.4m/s
68%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military plane carrying cash crashes in Bolivia – at least 15 deadFebruary 28, 04:33 AM • 10871 views
German AfD party likely exposes NATO's weaknesses to Russian intelligenceFebruary 28, 04:49 AM • 10284 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhotoFebruary 28, 05:06 AM • 16020 views
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third timeFebruary 28, 05:21 AM • 11841 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - Media10:13 AM • 7272 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 23844 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 29036 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 26557 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 30877 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 32308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 6996 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 14873 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 15419 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 15894 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 30923 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to the strikes on Iran, noting that the Iranian regime chose to be an accomplice of Russia. He added that Ukraine had expressed its position on the situation in the Middle East.

Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. He noted that the Iranian regime itself chose to be an accomplice to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, during the full-scale war, the Russians used more than 57,000 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine. They were used against civilian and military Ukrainians, against Ukrainian cities, and against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

It is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to get rid of the terrorist regime, to get rid of it and guarantee security to all peoples who have suffered from terror originating from Iran.

- Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Ukraine has repeatedly expressed its position on the situation in the Middle East, particularly around Iran.

It is important to save as many lives as possible. It is important to prevent the expansion of the war. It is important that the United States is determined. And whenever America is determined, global criminals weaken.

- the statement says.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

Later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed the first footage of "Roaring Lion" - the name given to the strikes on Iran.

As a result of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Shahed-136
Tehran
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran