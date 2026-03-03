Trump praised US ammunition stockpiles, but the 'top-tier' volumes are not what he would like them to be

US President Donald Trump on Monday evening praised the level of ammunition stockpiles in the US, although he noted that the volume of "top-tier" stockpiles was not as high as he would like, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"The United States' ammunition stockpiles, medium and above average, have never been higher or better," Trump wrote on Truth Social, later adding: "Top-tier - we have good stockpiles, but we are not where we want to be. A significant amount of additional high-quality weapons are stored for us in remote countries."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane and other Pentagon officials warned even before the start of US military operations about the potential strain that a larger operation in Iran would have on military personnel and equipment deployed in the region, and how a prolonged military campaign could further impact US weapons stockpiles, especially regarding weapons used in support of Israel and Ukraine, as CNN sources previously reported.

The US president's social media post came after he told CNN that a "big wave" of a US attack on Iran was still to come. As both American and Iranian officials point to a protracted conflict, it remains unclear how long Arab states will be able to maintain their air defenses before they are depleted, the publication writes.

Trump said the "big wave" of war with Iran is yet to come