Trump said the "big wave" of war with Iran is yet to come

US President Donald Trump said that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but a "big wave" is yet to come, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We are hitting them with a devastating blow," Trump said. "I think everything is going very well. It's very powerful. We have the best military in the world, and we are using it."

In the interview, Trump touched on a number of topics, including the expected duration of the conflict, his surprise at Iran's widespread retaliatory measures, and the anticipated plan for succession of power in the country.

Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks

When asked whether the US is doing anything else besides military operations to help the Iranian people regain control of their country, Trump replied: "Yes."

"We are indeed doing that. But for now, we want everyone to stay home. It's dangerous outside," Trump added.

And it's about to get even less safe, the US president said.

"We haven't even started hitting them hard yet. The big wave hasn't come yet. The big wave is coming soon," he concluded.

US does not plan an "Iraq scenario" in Iran, but warns of possible losses - Pentagon