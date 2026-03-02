$43.100.11
Exclusive
04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
04:02 PM
11:19 AM
Trump said the "big wave" of war with Iran is yet to come

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The American leader emphasized that the US has not even begun to strike hard. According to him, "a big wave is coming."

Trump said the "big wave" of war with Iran is yet to come

US President Donald Trump said that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but a "big wave" is yet to come, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We are hitting them with a devastating blow," Trump said. "I think everything is going very well. It's very powerful. We have the best military in the world, and we are using it."

In the interview, Trump touched on a number of topics, including the expected duration of the conflict, his surprise at Iran's widespread retaliatory measures, and the anticipated plan for succession of power in the country.

Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks02.03.26, 07:15

When asked whether the US is doing anything else besides military operations to help the Iranian people regain control of their country, Trump replied: "Yes."

"We are indeed doing that. But for now, we want everyone to stay home. It's dangerous outside," Trump added.

And it's about to get even less safe, the US president said.

"We haven't even started hitting them hard yet. The big wave hasn't come yet. The big wave is coming soon," he concluded.

US does not plan an "Iraq scenario" in Iran, but warns of possible losses - Pentagon02.03.26, 16:17

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
United States
Iran