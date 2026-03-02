US does not plan an "Iraq scenario" in Iran, but warns of possible losses - Pentagon

A US war against Iran will not be a repeat of the Iraqi campaign and does not involve an official goal of regime change. At the same time, the operation will not be limited to one-time strikes and may be accompanied by new losses. This was written by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset, as reported by UNN.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset stated during a briefing at the Pentagon that the current campaign differs from the war in Iraq and will not turn into a multi-year "nation-building" mission.

"This is not Iraq. This is not an endless campaign," he emphasized, adding that the operation has clear military objectives - the destruction of the missile threat, a strike on Iran's naval capabilities, and the prevention of nuclear weapons.

Hegset also stressed that the strikes on Iran are not aimed at regime change, although he admitted that the situation in the country's leadership has already changed. According to him, the US did not start this war, but intends to finish it.

At the same time, President Donald Trump, in his address after the strikes, directly addressed the Iranian people, declaring America's support and urging them to seize the moment for change.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane warned that the operation would not be a "one-night stand." According to him, achieving the set goals will take time and may be difficult.

We expect additional losses and will work to minimize them - said the general.

According to the Pentagon, four American servicemen were killed after US and Israeli strikes on targets in Iran.

Thus, Washington declares the limited nature of military goals, but admits that the conflict may drag on and will have its price.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani announced the cessation of diplomatic contacts with the US. This decision was announced after missile attacks on Iranian facilities.