Oil prices continue to rise - Brent exceeds $80 per barrel

Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 50663 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 58159 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 41250 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 39909 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 35749 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 19551 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18535 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17547 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 43176 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Popular news
Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"March 2, 11:02 PM • 9806 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the warMarch 2, 11:37 PM • 17365 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNSPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 AM • 7974 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - SybihaMarch 3, 12:48 AM • 14077 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut06:54 AM • 9434 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 24104 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 50663 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 41425 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 48304 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 43176 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 13859 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 21310 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 25539 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 25730 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 83232 views
Oil prices continue to rise - Brent exceeds $80 per barrel

The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than $3 amid the escalation of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz exacerbate fears of oil supply disruptions.

The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than $3 on Tuesday, showing growth for the third consecutive day, as the escalation of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz heighten fears of supply disruptions from the key oil-producing region in the Middle East, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures traded at $80.89 per barrel by 07:45 GMT (09:45 Kyiv time), up $3.15, or 4.1%. On Monday, the contract price jumped to $82.37, reaching its highest level since January 2025, although it later declined and closed 6.7% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $2.55, or 3.6%, to $73.78 per barrel. In the previous trading session, the contract initially rose to its highest level since June 2025, then declined, rising by 6.3%.

"In the absence of rapid de-escalation, the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran's willingness to strike energy infrastructure in the region, upside risks remain and are increasing as the conflict drags on," said Tony Sycamore, IG market analyst, in his note.

On Monday, the US and Israeli air war against Iran expanded, with Israel attacking Lebanon and Iran responding with strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tankers and container ships are also avoiding this waterway as insurance companies have canceled coverage for vessels, while global oil and gas shipping rates have soared. Fears about passage through the waterway intensified after Iranian media reported on Monday that a senior official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and warned that Iran would open fire on any vessel attempting to pass.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through02.03.26, 23:04 • 12085 views

Approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The market continues to price in the risk of escalation in the Middle East," ING analysts said in a note published on Tuesday.

"While there are concerns about oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the greater risk to the market is Iran striking additional energy infrastructure in the region. This could lead to longer oil supply disruptions," analysts note.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the US-Israeli war against Iran could take some time, but not years.

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news03.03.26, 08:30 • 3458 views

Analysts expect oil prices to remain high in the coming day as markets focus on the implications of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

On Monday, Bernstein raised its 2026 Brent crude price forecast to $80 per barrel from $65, but predicts that in the extreme case of a prolonged conflict, prices will reach $120-150.

Refined product futures are also rising as the Middle East is a key fuel supplier and its refining facilities are under threat. On Monday, Saudi Arabia closed its largest oil refinery after a drone strike.

Saudi Aramco shuts down refinery after drone attack amid Tehran's strikes - report02.03.26, 10:52 • 6932 views

US ultra-low sulfur diesel futures rose 8.3% to $3.1404 per gallon after reaching a two-year high on Monday, while gasoline futures rose 3.8% to $2.4620 per gallon after a 3.7% increase.

European diesel futures rose 9.2% to $967.75 per metric ton after an 18% increase on Monday.

ISW: Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz caused an oil price surge03.03.26, 07:15 • 5558 views

