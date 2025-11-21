Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine recruiting Koreans in Seoul – MFA refutes

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, refuted another false information that Ukraine is allegedly recruiting South Korean citizens in the country's capital. Tykhyi wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Another day, another Russian fake. This time about the alleged recruitment of Koreans in Seoul. Below, I officially refute this falsehood, which is part of a larger Russian disinformation campaign. – emphasized the spokesperson.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that such statements have no basis and are another attempt to discredit Ukraine in the international arena.

