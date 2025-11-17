The 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the Russian fake about control over the "left bank of Kupyansk"

Russian propaganda is spreading reports that Russian armed forces have allegedly "occupied the left bank of Kupyansk" and "surrounded Ukrainian troops in the Podoly area." This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The only problem is one nuance: our units did not find the enemy there. Although honestly, they searched diligently. Even checked extra bushes. - the message says.

It is noted that the units of the 10th Army Corps are doing everything to ensure that Russian "victories" remain only in their fantasies.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 81 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions, launching three airstrikes and dropping eight guided aerial bombs.