Kovalenko: Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine and annex territories as long as Putin is in power

As long as the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including his entourage, remains in power, Russia's main line will remain the desire to destroy the state of Ukraine and forcibly annex its territories to the Russian Federation. This opinion was expressed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

According to him, this state of affairs must be accepted, because "no other ideas of coexistence with us will appear in those heads."

These are all very old people who see exclusively this goal for themselves and from school teach Russian society to hate Ukrainians. The transformation of Russia into a classical democracy, or at least an autocracy capable of coexisting with democracies, is not possible with these people. - Kovalenko wrote.

At the same time, he is convinced that "there is nothing critical in this, because "there are many similar examples in the world when one nation wants to destroy another, or two nations claim the same territory."

The most trivial examples are Israel, whose destruction is desired by all its neighbors. And nothing. The Baltic states, whose destruction is desired by Russia itself, Serbs and Bosnians, South Korea, whose destruction is desired by North Korea, and many other local ones. - the head of the CPD reflects.

He believes that the only thing Ukrainians should understand if the war ends now is that a return to life in 2021 or 2013 is no longer possible.

But there is nothing critical in this either. On the contrary, living in illusions is worse than reality. The basis of our existence is and always will be the ability to maintain a strong army. ... It is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, modern, constantly technologically developing, that are our main guarantee of security. This must be accepted and fixed as a fact, as an inevitability. - Kovalenko is convinced.

He concludes that Ukraine will have to live with preparation for a possible repetition of Russian aggression, "no matter what security guarantees we have from partners, because it does not seem that Putin's regime will go anywhere."

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that to win the war, it is necessary to abandon one's own illusions and deprive the enemy of them. He emphasized the importance of rapid financing of the Ukrainian defense industry to produce up to 20 million drones next year.

