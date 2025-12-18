$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 8976 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11242 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13773 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 11584 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17262 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10563 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 8108 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24428 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20258 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

North Korean hackers set an anti-record in 2025, stealing $2 billion in cryptocurrency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2712 views

North Korean hackers stole $2 billion in cryptocurrency in 2025, setting a new anti-record. This accounts for the lion's share of global crypto thefts, which totaled $3.4 billion.

North Korean hackers set an anti-record in 2025, stealing $2 billion in cryptocurrency
Park Jin Hyok - wanted by the FBI as one of the most influential North Korean hackers

North Korean hackers set a new anti-record in 2025, stealing $2 billion in cryptocurrency. According to a report by analytics firm Chainalysis Inc., this figure shows a sharp increase compared to last year and accounts for the lion's share of all global crypto thefts, the total volume of which has reached $3.4 billion since the beginning of the year. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The key factor in this jump was the largest digital robbery of the Bybit crypto exchange in history in February, during which attackers appropriated $1.5 billion.

North Korean hackers are masquerading as IT specialists to commit cybercrimes - media14.05.25, 17:04 • 3337 views

Analysts note that despite a smaller number of individual attacks, their effectiveness has increased due to new tactics: Pyongyang is massively deploying its IT specialists to crypto services to gain privileged access to systems. The country's total assets obtained illegally are currently estimated at at least $6.75 billion.

Funding the nuclear program

To launder funds, hackers use complex schemes for structuring payments in small tranches, which allows them to avoid financial monitoring systems. The resources obtained are critical for the survival of the North Korean regime.

Cryptocurrency theft has become a lucrative funding mechanism for North Korea. As a result, the proceeds from these hacking attacks support the regime and its weapons of mass destruction program.

— Andrew Fierman, Chainalysis' head of national security intelligence, told Bloomberg News in an email.

North Korea is currently officially recognized as the biggest threat to cryptocurrency security at the state level. The latest high-profile incident was the theft of $30 million from the South Korean exchange Upbit, which, according to media reports, was carried out by the Pyongyang-controlled Lazarus group.

North Korea has become the third largest owner of bitcoins in the world19.03.25, 12:40 • 16357 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Bloomberg L.P.
South Korea