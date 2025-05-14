North Korean hackers are masquerading as IT specialists to commit cybercrimes - media

$41.500.04
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 226 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 13969 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13226 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13663 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42359 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44712 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68096 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60914 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66563 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 13970 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42359 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60750 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64930 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79236 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4054 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17163 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22194 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33439 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58869 views
FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

North Korean hackers are masquerading as IT specialists to commit cybercrimes - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

North Korean hackers are masquerading as IT specialists to steal intellectual property and cryptocurrency. They infiltrate companies to circumvent sanctions and finance weapons development.

North Korean hackers are masquerading as IT specialists to commit cybercrimes - media

Hackers from North Korea are successfully disguising themselves as cyber specialists who are getting jobs in leading companies. After that, they steal intellectual property and seize cryptocurrency, UNN writes with reference to Wired.

DPRK hackers

Young developers are having a great time. They open bottles of sparkling wine, dine on steaks, play football together and relax in a luxurious private pool, and all their activities are captured in photographs that were later published online. In one of the photos, a man poses in front of a life-size Minions cardboard figure. But, despite their energy, these are not successful Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. These are IT workers from the hermit country of North Korea who infiltrate Western companies and send their salaries home 

- writes the publication.

For years, North Korea, led by dictator Kim Jong-un, has been one of the most complex and dangerous cyber threats to Western countries and businesses, as its hackers steal intellectual property needed to develop their own technologies, as well as steal billions in cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and build nuclear weapons.

North Korean IT workers are actively engaged in their activities, often trying to penetrate several companies at once, using stolen personal data or creating fake personas to try to appear legitimate. Some of them use freelance platforms. Others try to recruit international intermediaries to manage "farms" of laptops.

Although their online personas may be fake, the country, where millions of people lack basic human rights or access to the Internet, directs talented children into its educational sphere, where they can become skilled developers and hackers. This means that many IT workers and hackers probably know each other, perhaps from childhood. Despite their technical skills, they often leave a digital footprint.

France accuses Russian special services of numerous cyberattacks over 4 years30.04.25, 16:50 • 7092 views

Counteraction of cybersecurity services

In February, the FBI announced that North Korea carried out the largest cryptocurrency heist in history, stealing $1.5 billion from the Bybit crypto exchange. Along with skilled hackers, Pyongyang's IT workers, often based in China or Russia, trick companies into hiring them as remote workers and are becoming an increasing threat.

What we're doing isn't working, and if it is, it's not fast enough 

- says Michael "Barny" Barnhart, a leading cybersecurity researcher and chief investigator at DTEX.

In addition to identifying individual Korean hackers, DTEX, in a detailed report on North Korean cyber activity, also publishes more than 1,000 email addresses that it says have been identified as being linked to the activities of North Korean IT workers. This move is one of the largest revelations to date of the activities of North Korean IT workers.

North Korea's broad cyber operations cannot be compared to those of other hostile countries such as Russia and China, Barnhart explains in the DTEX report, as Pyongyang acts as a "state-sanctioned criminal syndicate" rather than a more traditional military or intelligence operation. It's all about funding the regime, developing weapons and gathering information, Barnhart explained.

Everything is connected in a certain way 

- he noted.

Addition

France accuses Russia of carrying out cyberattacks on the country's facilities in order to destabilize it. Paris said that Russian military intelligence has attacked dozens of French institutions since 2021.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
France
China
