France accuses Russian special services of numerous cyberattacks over 4 years

France accuses Russia of conducting cyberattacks on the country's facilities to destabilize it. Paris said that Russian military intelligence has attacked dozens of French institutions since 2021.

The French government has for the first time publicly accused Russian intelligence services of cyberattacks on French interests.

According to Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on platform X on Tuesday, "Russian military intelligence (GRU) has been implementing a cyberattack strategy for several years."

ANSSI (National Agency for Information Systems Security) and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued statements. It is noted that among the goals set by agents associated with the Russian Federation were:

representatives of the aerospace industry;

representatives of financial institutions;

national government ministries;

local authorities;

"a sports organization related to the planning of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris"

A hacker group of Russian intelligence services, known as APT28, Fancy Bear or Sofacy Group, has attacked at least ten French organizations since 2021.

This destabilizing activity is unacceptable and unworthy of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Together with its partners, France intends to use all means at its disposal to anticipate, deter and respond to Russia's malicious behavior in cyberspace - the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

