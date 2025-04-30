$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11150 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

France accuses Russian special services of numerous cyberattacks over 4 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2724 views

France has officially accused Russian intelligence services of a series of cyberattacks that have been ongoing since 2021. The attacks targeted the aerospace, financial sectors and other important facilities.

France accuses Russian special services of numerous cyberattacks over 4 years

France accuses Russia of conducting cyberattacks on the country's facilities to destabilize it. Paris said that Russian military intelligence has attacked dozens of French institutions since 2021.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

The French government has for the first time publicly accused Russian intelligence services of cyberattacks on French interests.

According to Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on platform X on Tuesday, "Russian military intelligence (GRU) has been implementing a cyberattack strategy for several years."

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais28.04.25, 17:14 • 23540 views

ANSSI (National Agency for Information Systems Security) and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued statements. It is noted that among the goals set by agents associated with the Russian Federation were:

  • representatives of the aerospace industry;
    • representatives of financial institutions;
      • national government ministries;
        • local authorities;
          • "a sports organization related to the planning of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris"

            A large-scale cyberattack on a government system was recorded in Poland30.04.25, 13:33 • 4586 views

            A hacker group of Russian intelligence services, known as APT28, Fancy Bear or Sofacy Group, has attacked at least ten French organizations since 2021.

            This destabilizing activity is unacceptable and unworthy of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Together with its partners, France intends to use all means at its disposal to anticipate, deter and respond to Russia's malicious behavior in cyberspace

            - the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

            Let us remind you

            The State Special Communications Service reports on a 48% increase in cyberattacks in Ukraine. Russian hackers have become more active, attacking the energy, commercial and defense sectors.

            A former employee of politician Maximilian Krah is accused of espionage for the Chinese secret service. He is suspected of passing on confidential documents collected about the AdN politicians.

            Apps failure: monobank co-founder says hacker attack not confirmed26.04.25, 10:35 • 2984 views

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Ihor Telezhnikov

