Apps failure: monobank co-founder says hacker attack not confirmed
Kyiv • UNN
Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi stated that the hacker attack on the large data center has not been confirmed. Previously, reports indicated disruptions in the operation of applications and online payments.
Monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky, amid large-scale application failures, stated that a hacker attack on one of the large data centers is not confirmed, UNN writes.
Hacker attack not confirmed
Meanwhile, "Nova Poshta", which was affected by the failure, reported that "Nova Poshta services have resumed operations."
Addition
Earlier, Gorokhovsky, amid large-scale application failures, announced a possible hacker attack on one of the large data centers. Meanwhile, "Diia" reported a temporary failure in the operation of mobile applications due to "technical updates in one of the large data processing centers".
Users complained about failures in the operation of a number of applications and online payments, including "Diia", "Nova Poshta", Google Pay and Apple Pay. Monobank co-founder Gorokhovsky noted that "it seems we were not affected". There were also reports of payment problems in the Kyiv metro.