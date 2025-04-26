Apps failure: monobank co-founder says hacker attack not confirmed

Monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky, amid large-scale application failures, stated that a hacker attack on one of the large data centers is not confirmed, UNN writes.

Hacker attack not confirmed - wrote in Telegram, the co-founder of mobile bank monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky, amid large-scale failures in applications.

Meanwhile, "Nova Poshta", which was affected by the failure, reported that "Nova Poshta services have resumed operations."

Addition

Earlier, Gorokhovsky, amid large-scale application failures, announced a possible hacker attack on one of the large data centers. Meanwhile, "Diia" reported a temporary failure in the operation of mobile applications due to "technical updates in one of the large data processing centers".

Users complained about failures in the operation of a number of applications and online payments, including "Diia", "Nova Poshta", Google Pay and Apple Pay. Monobank co-founder Gorokhovsky noted that "it seems we were not affected". There were also reports of payment problems in the Kyiv metro.