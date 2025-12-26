Prosecutors demand 10 years in prison for former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 602 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 2502 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 6254 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 10910 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 20957 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 69701 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 68334 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 82874 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 40896 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 29324 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
6.1m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 12208 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 12084 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 8472 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 10172 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 4262 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 602 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 2502 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 69701 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 72575 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 53645 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Australia
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 918 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16499 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20514 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21523 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 24695 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
Truth Social
9K720 Iskander

Prosecutors demand 10 years in prison for former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

An independent prosecutor is demanding a 10-year prison sentence for ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges of obstruction of duty and abuse of power. The court could issue a verdict as early as next month.

Prosecutors demand 10 years in prison for former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

An independent prosecutor on Friday demanded a 10-year prison sentence for ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the first of seven criminal cases related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in 2024 and other charges that arose during his time in office. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, Yoon's first case, which is already nearing its end, includes charges of ignoring attempts by authorities to investigate and detain him. Yoon denies all charges, and his lawyers claim that the arrest warrant was invalid and illegal.

The court is expected to deliver a verdict as early as next month.

Yoon faces other trials on charges ranging from corruption and influence peddling to insurrection, a serious charge punishable by life imprisonment or death. The insurrection trial is also nearing its end.

Yoon's imposition of martial law led to armed military personnel on the streets of Seoul and caused South Korea's most serious political crisis in decades.

Martial law lasted only a few hours, as lawmakers managed to enter the National Assembly and vote to revoke the decree. Later, in December 2024, the opposition-controlled parliament impeached Yoon, and in April, he was officially removed from the presidency by a decision of the Constitutional Court.

Former South Korean president arrested for second time in martial law case10.07.25, 11:19 • 1604 views

On Friday, independent prosecutor Cho Eun-seok's team asked the Seoul Central District Court to sentence Yoon to 10 years in prison on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, falsification of official documents, and destruction of evidence.

After his impeachment, Yoon hid in his residence for weeks and obstructed law enforcement attempts to execute an arrest warrant. This standoff raised fears of physical clashes between Yoon's presidential security service and those trying to detain him, further deepening the national divide.

Park Ok-soo, a senior investigator on Cho's team, called Yoon's actions "unprecedented obstruction of justice" during Friday's court hearing.

Yoon is also accused of bypassing a legally mandatory full cabinet meeting before declaring martial law, as well as fabricating documents, including the martial law decree, and ordering the deletion of data from the phones of individuals involved in its implementation.

Former First Lady of South Korea arrested in corruption case13.08.25, 04:45 • 5418 views

Yoon denies these allegations and insists that his decree was intended to garner public support in the fight against the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which initiated the impeachment of several of his high-ranking officials and blocked his political agenda.

Concluding a six-month investigation last week, Cho's team stated that Yoon had been planning the imposition of martial law for over a year with the aim of eliminating political rivals and concentrating power in his hands.

Addition

Other lawsuits against Yoon include allegations that the former leader ordered drones to be launched over North Korea to deliberately escalate tensions and justify his plans to impose martial law, as well as giving false testimony in his prime minister's case. Yoon is also accused of attempting to manipulate the investigation into the death of a marine in 2023 and receiving free opinion polls from an electoral broker in exchange for political favors.

Yoon stated that he was not informed about such drone flights and denied any wrongdoing in the influence peddling case.

US and South Korea to conclude separate agreement on nuclear submarine cooperation: negotiation date announced25.12.25, 09:37 • 3792 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Martial law
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
Yoon Suk Yeol
Associated Press
Seoul
North Korea
South Korea