Former First Lady of South Korea arrested in corruption case

Former First Lady of South Korea Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, was arrested after a court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, August 12, in connection with fraud and bribery charges. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

It is noted that the arrest was made after the Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant for the former first lady, who was involved in the Dior bag scandal.

Kim also became the first former first lady of South Korea to be arrested - the publication writes.

Investigators are examining a wide range of issues: from allegations that Kim received a luxury handbag and necklace, to suspicions of her involvement in stock manipulation between 2009 and 2012.

Kim's arrest came four months after her husband and former president was removed from power due to a martial law fiasco that shocked the country and the world.

Yoon himself was arrested last month. The couple is being held in different detention centers.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested for the second time for attempting to impose martial law. The court issued a warrant due to fears of evidence destruction, charging him with five offenses.