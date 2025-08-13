$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM • 12154 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 34680 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 31071 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 54191 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 34124 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37781 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 102793 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97598 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96117 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45188 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Former First Lady of South Korea arrested in corruption case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Former First Lady of South Korea Kim Keon-hee has been arrested on charges of fraud and bribery. The arrest followed the approval of a warrant by a Seoul court, particularly in connection with the Dior bag scandal.

Former First Lady of South Korea arrested in corruption case

Former First Lady of South Korea Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, was arrested after a court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, August 12, in connection with fraud and bribery charges. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the arrest was made after the Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant for the former first lady, who was involved in the Dior bag scandal.

Kim also became the first former first lady of South Korea to be arrested

- the publication writes.

Investigators are examining a wide range of issues: from allegations that Kim received a luxury handbag and necklace, to suspicions of her involvement in stock manipulation between 2009 and 2012.

Kim's arrest came four months after her husband and former president was removed from power due to a martial law fiasco that shocked the country and the world.

Yoon himself was arrested last month. The couple is being held in different detention centers.

Recall

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested for the second time for attempting to impose martial law. The court issued a warrant due to fears of evidence destruction, charging him with five offenses.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Yoon Suk Yeol
Bloomberg L.P.
Seoul
South Korea