Ferry crashes into island in South Korea: officer at the helm was watching news

The South Korean passenger ferry Queen Jenuvia II, carrying 267 people across the Yellow Sea, collided with a rocky islet because the helmsman was distracted by his mobile phone and missed a turn. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on November 19 at 8:15 PM local time. The vessel, traveling at 40 km/h, ran aground less than an hour before its scheduled arrival at Mokpo port from Jeju Island, although the journey was supposed to take four hours. 27 passengers sustained minor injuries or dizziness, but all were successfully evacuated.

It is noted that the coast guard detained the first mate, who was steering the vessel during the incident. He told investigators that at the moment the ship was supposed to bypass the island, he was watching news on his phone, although he initially blamed the accident on a steering malfunction. The ferry captain, who was not in the wheelhouse at the time, was also charged with dereliction of duty.

According to the publication, in South Korea, causing harm to health through gross negligence, of which the sailors are suspected, can be punishable by imprisonment for up to five years. The names of the suspects were not disclosed: the captain is over 60 years old, and the two subordinates are in their 40s.

Recall

