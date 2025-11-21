Ferry crashes into island in South Korea: officer at the helm was watching news

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
10:25 PM • 3182 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 8202 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 11799 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 22115 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 41469 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 36144 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 54231 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 62018 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 64407 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27281 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
99%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 40005 views
Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologizeNovember 20, 05:12 PM • 4348 views
After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the warNovember 20, 05:33 PM • 10890 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 27: a woman's body was recovered from under the rubble.November 20, 06:18 PM • 6244 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction has concluded08:00 PM • 7766 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 40082 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 54234 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 62020 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 64409 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 64318 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Emmanuel Macron
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Ternopil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 29621 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 43237 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 65520 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 62102 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 62901 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Film
Kh-101

Ferry crashes into island in South Korea: officer at the helm was watching news

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The passenger ferry Queen Jenuvia II, carrying 267 people, collided with a rocky islet because the helmsman was distracted by his mobile phone. 27 passengers sustained minor injuries, and the coast guard detained the first mate and the captain.

Ferry crashes into island in South Korea: officer at the helm was watching news

The South Korean passenger ferry Queen Jenuvia II, carrying 267 people across the Yellow Sea, collided with a rocky islet because the helmsman was distracted by his mobile phone and missed a turn. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on November 19 at 8:15 PM local time. The vessel, traveling at 40 km/h, ran aground less than an hour before its scheduled arrival at Mokpo port from Jeju Island, although the journey was supposed to take four hours. 27 passengers sustained minor injuries or dizziness, but all were successfully evacuated.

It is noted that the coast guard detained the first mate, who was steering the vessel during the incident. He told investigators that at the moment the ship was supposed to bypass the island, he was watching news on his phone, although he initially blamed the accident on a steering malfunction. The ferry captain, who was not in the wheelhouse at the time, was also charged with dereliction of duty.

According to the publication, in South Korea, causing harm to health through gross negligence, of which the sailors are suspected, can be punishable by imprisonment for up to five years. The names of the suspects were not disclosed: the captain is over 60 years old, and the two subordinates are in their 40s.

Recall

Thai authorities rescued 97 passengers and 10 crew members of a private ferry that began taking on water during a voyage from Koh Kood island to the mainland. The crew discovered a hole in the hull, after which the captain anchored the vessel and called rescuers.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Road traffic accident
The New York Times
Thailand
South Korea