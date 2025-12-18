$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 14530 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 14584 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 25895 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 21520 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15278 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16731 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13150 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23953 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11252 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Germany-Israel contract for Arrow defense system grows to $3.1 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5266 views

Israel's Ministry of Defense announced an expansion of its contract with Germany for the supply of Arrow-3 missile defense components, increasing its value to $3.1 billion.

Germany-Israel contract for Arrow defense system grows to $3.1 billion
Photo: Reuters

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has officially announced the signing of an additional agreement with Germany for the supply of Arrow-3 missile defense components. The new contract, worth approximately $3.1 billion, expands on previous agreements aimed at strengthening European skies with protective technologies from Israel Aerospace Industries. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This step was a continuation of the strategic partnership initiated in 2023, when Berlin chose the Israeli "Arrow" system as a key element of protection against ballistic threats.

Germany undertakes historic rearmament: Bundestag approves defense orders worth 50 billion euros17.12.25, 16:05 • 5383 views

The total value of cooperation within this project has already reached unprecedented levels for the Israeli defense industry.

Together, these two agreements amount to approximately $6.7 billion, which is the largest defense export deal in Israel's history.

- stated the ministry.

Recall

Germany accelerated the integration of Arrow-3 amid growing military threats from Russia, particularly due to Moscow's development of new medium-range missiles, such as "Oreshnik." In December of this year, Germany became the first European country to officially deploy this system. Arrow-3, developed jointly with the United States, is capable of intercepting targets outside the atmosphere and is the upper echelon of Israel's multi-layered air defense.

