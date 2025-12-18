Germany-Israel contract for Arrow defense system grows to $3.1 billion
Israel's Ministry of Defense announced an expansion of its contract with Germany for the supply of Arrow-3 missile defense components, increasing its value to $3.1 billion.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense has officially announced the signing of an additional agreement with Germany for the supply of Arrow-3 missile defense components. The new contract, worth approximately $3.1 billion, expands on previous agreements aimed at strengthening European skies with protective technologies from Israel Aerospace Industries. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
This step was a continuation of the strategic partnership initiated in 2023, when Berlin chose the Israeli "Arrow" system as a key element of protection against ballistic threats.
The total value of cooperation within this project has already reached unprecedented levels for the Israeli defense industry.
Together, these two agreements amount to approximately $6.7 billion, which is the largest defense export deal in Israel's history.
Germany accelerated the integration of Arrow-3 amid growing military threats from Russia, particularly due to Moscow's development of new medium-range missiles, such as "Oreshnik." In December of this year, Germany became the first European country to officially deploy this system. Arrow-3, developed jointly with the United States, is capable of intercepting targets outside the atmosphere and is the upper echelon of Israel's multi-layered air defense.