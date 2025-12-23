US and Iran clash over nuclear talks at UN: Washington ready for direct negotiations, Tehran rejects dialogue

The United States of America and Iran exchanged remarks at the UN Security Council regarding the terms for resuming nuclear talks, with Washington stating that they remain ready for direct negotiations, and Iran rejecting Washington's conditions. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

At the UN Security Council, the US and Iran exchanged sharp statements regarding the terms for resuming nuclear talks: the US stated that they remain ready for direct negotiations, while Iran rejected Washington's conditions. - the publication writes.

Before the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, which Washington joined by striking Iranian nuclear facilities, both countries held five rounds of nuclear talks.

The negotiations faced serious obstacles, particularly regarding uranium enrichment in Iran – a practice that Western powers want to abolish to minimize the risk of weapons development, but which Tehran categorically rejects. - the publication adds.

The US stated that the country remains open to official negotiations with Iran, but only if Tehran is ready for direct and constructive dialogue.

"However, we have clearly expressed certain expectations for any agreement. First and foremost, there can be no uranium enrichment in Iran, and that remains our principle," said Morgan Ortagus, Deputy Envoy for Trump in the Middle East.

Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated at the meeting that the US is not seeking fair negotiations, insisting on a policy of zero uranium enrichment.

We value any fair and meaningful negotiations, but insisting on a zero enrichment policy contradicts our rights as an NPT member, and it means they are not seeking fair negotiations. They want to impose their predetermined intentions on Iran. Iran will not succumb to any pressure or intimidation. - Iravani said.

Recall

Iran officially ceased cooperation with international nuclear inspectors after the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding disclosure of data on uranium stockpiles approaching weapons-grade levels. The decision was Tehran's direct response to increased diplomatic pressure.