Russia attacked American electronics factory in Ukraine - Sybiha

Russia launched a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country, reported Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on X, writes UNN.

Despite all efforts to stop the war, Russia launched a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight. Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles targeted civilian and energy infrastructure. One of the missiles hit a large American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region, causing serious damage and casualties. A completely civilian object that has nothing to do with defense or military - Sybiha wrote.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, clarified on Telegram that "a factory of an American company specializing in electronics was attacked in Mukachevo," adding: "Putin, like a common rat, is sending a signal to Trump."

According to the Foreign Minister, "this is not Russia's first attack on American enterprises in Ukraine after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks." "There is no military logic or necessity, only terror against people, businesses and normal life in our country. That is why efforts to force Russia to stop the war are so critically important, and we reaffirm Ukraine's readiness to make every effort to bring peace closer," the minister emphasized.

"Meetings of leaders in the bilateral Ukraine-Russia format and the trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia format are crucial for ensuring diplomacy. Equally important is the work to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees from partners, including the United States and European allies. The night strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defense with additional systems and interceptors," Sybiha stressed.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles

Addition

Meanwhile, the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, Myroslav Biletsky, informed residents of Mukachevo and Uzhhorod districts: "Due to a large-scale fire that occurred after a missile strike on an enterprise in Mukachevo, significant smoke is observed in the air. Combustion products can be harmful to health. I ask all residents in the direction of smoke spread to close windows and doors, and also to refrain from going outside without urgent need."

According to him, special attention should be paid to children, the elderly, and those with chronic respiratory diseases.

"Rescue services are working on site, the situation is under control," the head of the Regional State Administration said on Telegram.

And added: "In addition to the attack in Mukachevo, we have a UAV (preliminarily - "Shahed") falling in the village of Lypovets, Khust district. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. A farm building was damaged, windows were broken in a residential building, and a power line was damaged."