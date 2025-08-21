$41.360.10
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 9476 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 39542 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 115089 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 57582 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 98539 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 266140 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84898 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78380 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 71076 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked American electronics factory in Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Russia launched a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country. This is not the first Russian attack on American enterprises in Ukraine.

Russia attacked American electronics factory in Ukraine - Sybiha

Russia launched a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country, reported Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on X, writes UNN.

Despite all efforts to stop the war, Russia launched a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight. Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles targeted civilian and energy infrastructure. One of the missiles hit a large American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region, causing serious damage and casualties. A completely civilian object that has nothing to do with defense or military

- Sybiha wrote.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, clarified on Telegram that "a factory of an American company specializing in electronics was attacked in Mukachevo," adding: "Putin, like a common rat, is sending a signal to Trump."

According to the Foreign Minister, "this is not Russia's first attack on American enterprises in Ukraine after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks." "There is no military logic or necessity, only terror against people, businesses and normal life in our country. That is why efforts to force Russia to stop the war are so critically important, and we reaffirm Ukraine's readiness to make every effort to bring peace closer," the minister emphasized.

"Meetings of leaders in the bilateral Ukraine-Russia format and the trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia format are crucial for ensuring diplomacy. Equally important is the work to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees from partners, including the United States and European allies. The night strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defense with additional systems and interceptors," Sybiha stressed.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles21.08.25, 09:16 • 3326 views

Addition

Meanwhile, the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, Myroslav Biletsky, informed residents of Mukachevo and Uzhhorod districts: "Due to a large-scale fire that occurred after a missile strike on an enterprise in Mukachevo, significant smoke is observed in the air. Combustion products can be harmful to health. I ask all residents in the direction of smoke spread to close windows and doors, and also to refrain from going outside without urgent need."

According to him, special attention should be paid to children, the elderly, and those with chronic respiratory diseases.

"Rescue services are working on site, the situation is under control," the head of the Regional State Administration said on Telegram.

And added: "In addition to the attack in Mukachevo, we have a UAV (preliminarily - "Shahed") falling in the village of Lypovets, Khust district. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. A farm building was damaged, windows were broken in a residential building, and a power line was damaged."

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Cruise missile
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Andriy Sybiha
Anti-aircraft warfare
Boeing
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Donald Trump
9K720 Iskander
Guinea
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Mukachevo
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv