Bezrukov, Tsyganova, Pevtsov and more: GUR and NSDC published a list of Russian propagandists supporting the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council published information about 11 Russian public figures who supported the war and the occupation of Ukrainian territories. Among them are actors, singers, theater and ballet artists, producers, composers, and public figures.

Photo: GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine have published information about Russian propagandists who supported the war and the occupation of Ukrainian territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

The information is published in the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal. It concerns 11 Russian public figures. These are well-known actors, singers, theater and ballet artists, producers, and composers - all of them support the Putin regime, the war against Ukraine, and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Among them:

  • Sergei Bezrukov - Russian actor, director, film producer, and singer, who is part of the "agitbrigades" created to perform in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with the aim of "supporting the morale" of Russian military personnel participating in the war;
    • Viktoria Tsyganova - Russian singer, actress, and composer, performer of the song "Wagner", which became the unofficial anthem of the Wagner PMC, as well as the song "Trumpet", dedicated to one of the operations of the Russian army in Ukraine.

      Also included in this list is Yekaterina Mizulina, a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, director of the "Safe Internet League", who advocates for restricting freedom of speech in the Russian Federation, actively defends and promotes Russian propaganda narratives and disinformation regarding the war against Ukraine.

      In addition to them, this list includes comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan, ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, theater, film and television actor, State Duma deputy Dmitry Pevtsov (known for his role in the series "Gangster Petersburg" - ed.), and others.

      Currently, the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section contains information on 161 Russian propagandists who justify Russia's aggression and war crimes against Ukraine.

      Their voices, any activity and activism should be banned in the civilized world

      - noted the GUR.

      The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, published data on Russian athletes who, despite supporting the war, are claiming to participate in the 2026 Olympic Games.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

