35 films and 6 TV series were released with Ukrainian support this year - State Film Agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In 2025, with the support of the State Film Agency, the production of 46 film projects with a total cost of over UAH 562 million was completed, of which over UAH 319 million was state funding. Among them are 18 non-fiction, 17 feature films, 6 TV series, 4 non-fiction TV films, and 1 animated series.

35 films and 6 TV series were released with Ukrainian support this year - State Film Agency

With Ukrainian support, 35 films were produced in 2025, 18 of which were documentaries, and 6 TV series, out of a total of 46 film projects, the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In 2025, despite all the challenges of wartime, with the support of the State Film Agency, the production of 46 film projects was completed

- the agency reported.

Financial indicators:

  • over UAH 562 million - total cost of implemented projects;
    • over UAH 319 million - state funding.

      Distribution of completed film projects by type:

      • 18 - non-fiction (documentary) films;
        • 17 - feature films;
          • 6 - fiction TV series;
            • 4 - non-fiction TV films;
              • 1 - animated series.

                "The completion of these projects confirms the resilience of the Ukrainian film industry, its ability to develop and work continuously even in the conditions of a full-scale war. That is why stable and predictable support for cinematography must remain one of the priorities of state cultural policy - both today and in the future," the State Film Agency emphasized.

