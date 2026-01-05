Evangeline Lilly reported brain damage after falling on the beach

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 13475 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 22371 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 45472 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 31760 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 44372 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 52927 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 58478 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55866 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51137 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66322 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.8m/s
80%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM • 18211 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among membersJanuary 4, 01:35 PM • 14144 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalizationJanuary 4, 01:58 PM • 22170 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 12753 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 11671 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 95310 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 113974 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 123405 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 259442 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 195409 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 11715 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 10543 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 12784 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 23639 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 70925 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Hill
The New York Times

Evangeline Lilly reported brain damage after falling on the beach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Actress Evangeline Lilly reported severe cognitive impairment after a head injury in May 2025. A recent brain scan revealed a decrease in functional capacity in almost all areas of her brain.

Evangeline Lilly reported brain damage after falling on the beach

Marvel franchise and "Lost" series actress Evangeline Lilly has diagnosed herself with severe cognitive impairment due to a head injury. The incident occurred in May 2025 in Hawaii, when the star fainted and fell face-first onto a boulder. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

In a video message on Instagram, Lilly reported that a recent brain scan revealed a decrease in functional capacity in almost all areas of her brain. The actress admitted that for a long time she attributed the cognitive decline to perimenopause, but medical confirmation of a traumatic brain injury brought her some "comfort" through understanding the real cause of her condition.

DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04.01.26, 18:22 • 10545 views

My cognitive decline since I smashed my face has helped me slow down and finish 2025 more calmly

- the actress noted.

Causes of fainting remain unknown

According to Lilly, immediately after the incident in May, hospital tests were normal. However, seizures of loss of consciousness have plagued her since childhood. Doctors previously suggested epilepsy or hypoglycemia, but these diagnoses were not confirmed. Currently, the exact cause of her sudden fainting remains unclear.

The actress added that despite a knocked-out tooth and injuries, she is grateful for this incident, as it forced her to stop her busy pace of life and spend the calmest Christmas holidays in 14 years. The next stage will be long-term treatment under the supervision of specialists. 

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together31.12.25, 17:46 • 63333 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureHealthNews of the World
Film
Series
Hawaii