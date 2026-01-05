Evangeline Lilly reported brain damage after falling on the beach

Marvel franchise and "Lost" series actress Evangeline Lilly has diagnosed herself with severe cognitive impairment due to a head injury. The incident occurred in May 2025 in Hawaii, when the star fainted and fell face-first onto a boulder. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

In a video message on Instagram, Lilly reported that a recent brain scan revealed a decrease in functional capacity in almost all areas of her brain. The actress admitted that for a long time she attributed the cognitive decline to perimenopause, but medical confirmation of a traumatic brain injury brought her some "comfort" through understanding the real cause of her condition.

My cognitive decline since I smashed my face has helped me slow down and finish 2025 more calmly - the actress noted.

Causes of fainting remain unknown

According to Lilly, immediately after the incident in May, hospital tests were normal. However, seizures of loss of consciousness have plagued her since childhood. Doctors previously suggested epilepsy or hypoglycemia, but these diagnoses were not confirmed. Currently, the exact cause of her sudden fainting remains unclear.

The actress added that despite a knocked-out tooth and injuries, she is grateful for this incident, as it forced her to stop her busy pace of life and spend the calmest Christmas holidays in 14 years. The next stage will be long-term treatment under the supervision of specialists.

