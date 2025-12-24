Rob and Michele Reiner's death certificates confirm: the couple died minutes after multiple stab wounds

Official death certificates for Rob and Michele Reiner confirm that the legendary actor and director and his wife died just minutes after sustaining multiple stab wounds. The couple was found dead on December 14 at their home in Brentwood, and their bodies were subsequently cremated. This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Rob Reiner, the legendary actor turned director, and his wife Michele, were found dead on December 14 at their home in Brentwood. The death certificate states that the cause was "stab wounds inflicted by another person," and the time between the attack and death was "minutes." Rob was discovered at 3:45 PM, and Michele at 3:46 PM on December 14. According to the certificates, they were cremated.

Rob and Michele Reiner met when he was directing the romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally" and married a few months later, in 1989. They had three children: Nick, Romy, and Jake. Rob also adopted his daughter Tracy during his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

Rob and Michele's bodies were found by Romy, who was called to the house after a masseuse was unable to reach the couple, according to the New York Times.

Jake and Romy first commented on their parents' deaths on December 17: "Words cannot even describe the incredible pain we feel every minute. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something no one should ever have to experience. They were not just our parents; they were our best friends," the statement read.

They later released another statement to People to express gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support." Jake and Romy added that a memorial service for Rob and Michele would be held "at a later date."

Rob Reiner, son of acclaimed writer, director, and comedian Carl Reiner, starred in the 1971 sitcom "All in the Family" and later directed films such as "This Is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally," "A Few Good Men," and "Stand by Me." Rob's last film, "Spinal Tap II: The Continuation of the End," was released earlier this year.

