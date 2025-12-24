Rob and Michele Reiner's death certificates confirm: the couple died minutes after multiple stab wounds

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
08:22 AM • 2218 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 20673 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 38774 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 50039 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 58294 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 38355 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 45149 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21674 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19004 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24489 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.1m/s
62%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 17469 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideoDecember 24, 01:12 AM • 12939 views
China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - PentagonDecember 24, 01:46 AM • 8022 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 13683 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 5432 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 50039 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 31960 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 58294 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 45149 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 100697 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Joe Biden
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 3742 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 28432 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 26342 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 29627 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 31596 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat
Gold

Rob and Michele Reiner's death certificates confirm: the couple died minutes after multiple stab wounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Official death certificates confirm that Rob and Michele Reiner died from multiple stab wounds on December 14 at their home in Brentwood. The couple's bodies were cremated, and their children, Romy and Jake, expressed deep pain at the loss.

Rob and Michele Reiner's death certificates confirm: the couple died minutes after multiple stab wounds

Official death certificates for Rob and Michele Reiner confirm that the legendary actor and director and his wife died just minutes after sustaining multiple stab wounds. The couple was found dead on December 14 at their home in Brentwood, and their bodies were subsequently cremated. This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Rob Reiner, the legendary actor turned director, and his wife Michele, were found dead on December 14 at their home in Brentwood. The death certificate states that the cause was "stab wounds inflicted by another person," and the time between the attack and death was "minutes." Rob was discovered at 3:45 PM, and Michele at 3:46 PM on December 14. According to the certificates, they were cremated.

Rob and Michele Reiner met when he was directing the romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally" and married a few months later, in 1989. They had three children: Nick, Romy, and Jake. Rob also adopted his daughter Tracy during his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

Rob and Michele's bodies were found by Romy, who was called to the house after a masseuse was unable to reach the couple, according to the New York Times.

Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media20.12.25, 17:32 • 45783 views

Jake and Romy first commented on their parents' deaths on December 17: "Words cannot even describe the incredible pain we feel every minute. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something no one should ever have to experience. They were not just our parents; they were our best friends," the statement read.

They later released another statement to People to express gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support." Jake and Romy added that a memorial service for Rob and Michele would be held "at a later date."

Rob Reiner, son of acclaimed writer, director, and comedian Carl Reiner, starred in the 1971 sitcom "All in the Family" and later directed films such as "This Is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally," "A Few Good Men," and "Stand by Me." Rob's last film, "Spinal Tap II: The Continuation of the End," was released earlier this year.

Director Rob Reiner's son accused of murdering parents, could face death penalty17.12.25, 08:47 • 4063 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Director
Film
Series
Skirmishes
Marriage
The New York Times