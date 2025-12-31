Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71
He was known for his roles in the series “The Wire,” “Veep,” “Your Honor,” and “Atlanta.”
Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., best known for his catchphrase "Sheeeeit…" from the series "The Wire," has died at 71. This was reported by Tmz, according to UNN.
The Hollywood veteran passed away peacefully on Tuesday in New York after a brief illness, his manager Brian Liebman said.
Whitlock played the role of corrupt Senator R. Clayton Davis in "The Wire" and had recurring roles in "Veep," "Your Honor," and "Atlanta." He also collaborated with Spike Lee on several film projects, including "25th Hour" - where he coined his signature phrase "BlacKkKlansman," "Da 5 Bloods," and "Chi-Raq."
Whitlock's manager Brian Liebman said: "Isiah was a brilliant actor and an even better person. He was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him or knowing him. He will be greatly missed." He was 71 years old. Rest in peace.
