Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71

Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 6958 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 21183 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 52511 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 37682 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32817 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30813 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21498 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19774 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24341 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Publications
Exclusives
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 9230 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 4950 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 22197 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 14598 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 7160 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 44639 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 47788 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 43119 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 70030 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 67898 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14532 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 52521 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25848 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37310 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50595 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Mushrooms

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

He was known for his roles in the series “The Wire,” “Veep,” “Your Honor,” and “Atlanta.”

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71
Photo: tmz.com

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., best known for his catchphrase "Sheeeeit…" from the series "The Wire," has died at 71. This was reported by Tmz, according to UNN.

Details

The Hollywood veteran passed away peacefully on Tuesday in New York after a brief illness, his manager Brian Liebman said.

- the publication writes.

Whitlock played the role of corrupt Senator R. Clayton Davis in "The Wire" and had recurring roles in "Veep," "Your Honor," and "Atlanta." He also collaborated with Spike Lee on several film projects, including "25th Hour" - where he coined his signature phrase "BlacKkKlansman," "Da 5 Bloods," and "Chi-Raq."

Whitlock's manager Brian Liebman said: "Isiah was a brilliant actor and an even better person. He was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him or knowing him. He will be greatly missed." He was 71 years old. Rest in peace.

- the publication states.

Recall

French film star, actress Brigitte Bardot died at the age of 91.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the World
Director
Film
Series
New York City