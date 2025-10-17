Zelenskyy discussed prospects for cooperation with F-16 manufacturer in the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Washington, D.C., announced that he discussed prospects for cooperation and the defense of Ukraine with F-16 manufacturer Lockheed Martin, UNN reports.

Meeting with representatives of the defense company Lockheed Martin. We discussed our prospects for cooperation and opportunities to increase Ukraine's protection against Russian aggression. I spoke about Ukraine's specific needs for air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as F-16 aircraft. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated: "Russia is inflicting increasingly brutal strikes on Ukraine before the start of winter, and it is now that we need to strengthen our air defense."

"We understand the specific steps needed for our defense and are working to implement them," he noted.

At the same time, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Lockheed Martin and the United States of America for their assistance to Ukraine.

