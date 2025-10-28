$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine needs Gripen fighter jets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that Gripen fighter jets are among the most useful for Ukraine due to their low cost, lower maintenance needs, and ease of mastery by pilots. These aircraft are also convenient for using a wide range of weapons that Ukraine uses.

Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine needs Gripen fighter jets

Gripen fighters are among the most useful for Ukraine, as they are cheap and require fewer people to maintain. It will be easier for Ukrainian pilots to learn how to fly them, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Gripen, for example, is one of the favorites. The maintenance of this fighter is the cheapest, because the smallest number of people must be involved. For our pilot with a specialty and experience, it is not a year and a half of training, as, for example, we had with the F-16, but 6 months. All flight and landing technical capabilities of the Gripen are also beneficial, they can take off and land on highways

 - Zelenskyy explained the advantages of Swedish fighters.

In addition, according to the head of state, it is important that Gripen fighters are convenient in terms of weapon use.

When we didn't have F-16s yet, we already started to find tools to use Western weapons on our Ukrainian Soviet-made aircraft. It took us months, we couldn't use the available missiles because there were no such suspensions. And it was difficult. But our engineers worked together with engineers from those countries whose weapons were developed for us. So, regarding Gripen, everything can be attached to it. Probably almost everything that Ukraine uses - missiles and other weapons - can be attached there

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also added that as of today, Ukraine needs three types of fighters: F-16, Gripen, and Rafale.

Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT27.10.25, 09:25 • 44998 views

Therefore, we chose three parallel platforms: F-16, Gripen, and Rafale - a modern French aircraft, its attractiveness at that time was that I only needed to negotiate with France. This is important. The difficulty was that there was also a high demand for Rafale in the world and, accordingly, queues for production and delivery

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects the supply of 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, as they are not part of Ukraine's security guarantees.

Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, it must be completed. This is truly a historic step. The agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft is a good choice. A strong aviation platform and well suited for Ukrainian conditions

- Zelenskyy explained.  

Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft24.10.25, 15:47 • 124743 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
France
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon