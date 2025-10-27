Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT

As part of the agreement signed between Ukraine and Sweden for the purchase of JAS 39 Gripen E fighters, the Swedish Saab group announced plans to open a factory where the final assembly of fighter components will take place.

UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

The defense group Saab plans to open a final assembly plant for Gripen fighters in Ukraine. Mikael Johansson, head of Saab, stated that within the framework of the agreement between the countries on the acquisition of Gripen fighters, it is about a contract with Ukraine for 100-150 combat aircraft, which, in turn, "will double Saab's needs for Gripen aircraft production."

Johansson said that the Ukrainian deal "will more or less double the capacity needs," even though Saab has invested in producing about 20-30 Gripens per year in Brazil. Johansson added that Saab will seek to increase capacity in Brazil and a number of other countries.

Regarding Ukraine, Saab believes that the agreement on the contract would be a huge boost for Saab. Previously, the Swedish defense group sold 60 of the latest Gripen fighters to Sweden, 36 fighters to Brazil, and 4 aircraft to Thailand.

Recall

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to receive 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft.

Ukraine may receive up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the latest E modification, which was only recently presented, from Sweden within the next three years. In a comment to UNN, aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap spoke about the features of these aircraft.