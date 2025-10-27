Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 2794 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 6690 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 8282 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 50472 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 48467 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 44625 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47286 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29022 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 22418 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 58807 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.4m/s
80%
740mm
Popular news
"He is a Russian propagandist": Bessent harshly criticized Putin's chief negotiator DmitryevOctober 26, 11:33 PM • 24569 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 24112 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist02:14 AM • 23881 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 16172 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 24286 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 58809 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 85423 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 106453 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 89668 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 109454 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Javier Milei
Mark Carney
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Sumy
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 24233 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 53679 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 60578 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 60328 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 60593 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4248 views

The Swedish group Saab is considering opening a plant in Ukraine for the final assembly of components for JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets. This is due to an agreement between Ukraine and Sweden on the purchase of 100-150 combat aircraft.

Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT

As part of the agreement signed between Ukraine and Sweden for the purchase of JAS 39 Gripen E fighters, the Swedish Saab group announced plans to open a factory where the final assembly of fighter components will take place.

UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

The defense group Saab plans to open a final assembly plant for Gripen fighters in Ukraine. Mikael Johansson, head of Saab, stated that within the framework of the agreement between the countries on the acquisition of Gripen fighters, it is about a contract with Ukraine for 100-150 combat aircraft, which, in turn, "will double Saab's needs for Gripen aircraft production."

Johansson said that the Ukrainian deal "will more or less double the capacity needs," even though Saab has invested in producing about 20-30 Gripens per year in Brazil. Johansson added that Saab will seek to increase capacity in Brazil and a number of other countries.

Regarding Ukraine, Saab believes that the agreement on the contract would be a huge boost for Saab. Previously, the Swedish defense group sold 60 of the latest Gripen fighters to Sweden, 36 fighters to Brazil, and 4 aircraft to Thailand.

Recall

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to receive 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft.

Ukraine may receive up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the latest E modification, which was only recently presented, from Sweden within the next three years. In a comment to UNN, aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap spoke about the features of these aircraft.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Financial Times
Brazil
Canada
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine