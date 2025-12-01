Netherlands allocates another €250 million under PURL for American weapons for Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating a new support package for Ukraine worth 250 million euros through the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons, the country's Ministry of Defense announced, UNN reports.

"The Netherlands is making an additional contribution of 250 million euros in military aid to Ukraine. This is done through PURL. This includes weapons from the US arsenal that Ukraine needs most, such as air defense and F-16 ammunition," the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The new contribution was just announced by the country's Minister of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, in Brussels.

"PURL support packages contain resources that Ukraine urgently needs and that cannot be provided in any other way. These include equipment and missiles for air defense, as well as F-16 ammunition and unmanned aerial systems," the statement said.

Ruben Brekelmans pointed to the Russian attacks over the weekend and stated: "Ukraine urgently needs more military support to defend itself against these airstrikes and survive the harsh winter. With this 250 million euro support through PURL, the Netherlands is making a significant contribution."

"Peace talks should not distract from full and massive support for Ukraine," the Dutch Minister of Defense continued. "It is crucial to maintain high pressure on Russia, both through diplomatic and economic channels, and through military supplies to Ukraine. This strengthens Ukraine's position at the negotiating table."

"With this new contribution, the Netherlands once again demonstrates that our support continues uninterrupted. It is crucial that all European allies continue to make their contributions. After all, it is about the security of all of us," he emphasized.

Earlier this year, the Netherlands, it is noted, was the first NATO partner to provide Ukraine with a full support package within PURL. Since then, several other allies have also contributed.

