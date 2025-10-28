"Shaheds" sometimes are more dangerous than ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy

Enemy "Shaheds" have sometimes become more dangerous than ballistic missiles, as it is necessary to use all available air defense assets to shoot down such a large number of drones. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN correspondent.

"Shaheds" have now sometimes become more dangerous than ballistic missiles. We shoot down a ballistic missile at least where we have a Patriot. But to shoot down such a large number of "Shaheds" at such a height, you need to use everything. Interceptors, F-16s, helicopters - we use everything. And a lot depends on the weather. In frost, we'll see how we'll use helicopters. Rain, etc. - aviation doesn't see everything as well. Interceptors are also different. Some are already at a high level, with self-guidance, etc. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that in November, Ukraine will be able to deploy 500 to 800 drones against "Shaheds."

"We are moving towards this. Anyway, in November we will reach 500-800 interceptors per day. We need to train operators. Many mobile fire groups are stationed at certain facilities, now we need many operators who will work with interceptors, and at this time you need to respond to Russian attacks with long-range weapons. That's how many people are needed, and it's difficult," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Ukraine and Great Britain plan to start joint production of interceptor drones to combat the swarms of "Shahed"-type unmanned aerial vehicles that Russia launches daily and that cause significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure.