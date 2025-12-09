Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed the planned delivery of F-16 fighter jets and military aid to Ukraine with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken. The conversation also touched upon Belgium's contribution to multinational NATO initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed with Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken the "planned" delivery of F-16 fighter jets and military aid to Ukraine. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
According to the Foreign Minister, the conversation also touched upon Belgium's contribution to multinational initiatives, such as PURL within NATO, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
We also focused on energy security, Belgium's role in strengthening our resilience, and its support for Ukrainian defense companies.
He also informed the Belgian side about the situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and contacts with American and European partners. In addition, the parties focused on energy security and Belgium's role in supporting Ukrainian defense companies.
I emphasized the need for further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and full use of its frozen assets.
Recall
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, defended the EU's proposal for a reparations loan backed by frozen Russian assets, which Belgium continues to oppose due to legal issues.
Belgium became the Kremlin's "protective asset": Prime Minister De Wever blocks confiscation of 140 billion euros for Ukraine – Politico04.12.25, 15:18 • 3007 views