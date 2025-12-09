$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM • 8224 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 15617 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 17349 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 23132 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 24047 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 29055 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 36282 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 33777 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18374 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 34618 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
The Diplomat

Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed the planned delivery of F-16 fighter jets and military aid to Ukraine with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken. The conversation also touched upon Belgium's contribution to multinational NATO initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed with Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken the "planned" delivery of F-16 fighter jets and military aid to Ukraine. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, the conversation also touched upon Belgium's contribution to multinational initiatives, such as PURL within NATO, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

We also focused on energy security, Belgium's role in strengthening our resilience, and its support for Ukrainian defense companies.

- Sybiha said.

He also informed the Belgian side about the situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and contacts with American and European partners. In addition, the parties focused on energy security and Belgium's role in supporting Ukrainian defense companies.

I emphasized the need for further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and full use of its frozen assets.

- Sybiha summarized.

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, defended the EU's proposal for a reparations loan backed by frozen Russian assets, which Belgium continues to oppose due to legal issues.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
NATO
Belgium
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon