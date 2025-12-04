$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Belgium became the Kremlin's "protective asset": Prime Minister De Wever blocks confiscation of 140 billion euros for Ukraine – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever blocked an EU plan to provide Ukraine with a 140 billion euro loan. He fears legal and financial retaliation from Russia.

Belgium became the Kremlin's "protective asset": Prime Minister De Wever blocks confiscation of 140 billion euros for Ukraine – Politico

Modest Belgium has unexpectedly become the biggest obstacle to financial support for Ukraine: its Prime Minister Bart De Wever blocked the EU's plan to provide Kyiv with a huge loan of about 140 billion euros, secured by frozen Russian sovereign assets. This is stated in the Politico material, writes UNN.

Details

At the October EU summit, which was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European leaders planned to approve the provision of this "reparation loan," which would provide funding for Ukrainian defense for at least two years. However, according to Politico, the decisive blow was dealt by De Wever.

"It was positively received": von der Leyen said that the Trump administration was informed about plans for a "reparation loan" using Russian assets03.12.25, 17:10 • 3066 views

The key reason for the blockade

The Belgian Prime Minister insists that the risk of legal and financial retaliation from Moscow is too great. He told his colleagues that if Russia wins lawsuits against Belgium or the Brussels-based Euroclear depository, which holds these assets, the country will be forced to compensate the entire amount itself.

This is complete madness 

– the publication quoted his words.

Ukraine hopes for a decision on frozen Russian assets by year-end - MFA03.12.25, 18:19 • 3176 views

De Wever, who throughout the summit demanded that any mention of using Russian assets to finance Kyiv be excluded from the final conclusions, effectively undermined the European consensus. This blockade came at a critical moment, sending a signal to Vladimir Putin about disagreements within the European alliance to support Ukraine.

Von der Leyen: "almost all" of Belgium's concerns regarding a "reparation loan" for Ukraine have been addressed03.12.25, 15:36 • 2664 views

Stepan Haftko

